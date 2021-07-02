Many places in Mason County have undergone major transitions over the decades.
One of those locations, Washington Avenue south of the bridge spanning the Pere Marquette Lake bayou, is a prime example of the cycle of development, decline and re-birth that can occur in such locations.
The Village of Pere Marquette, which would become the City of Ludington, was originally developed around two commercial districts. One of those districts extended a few block north from Pere Marquette Lake along what is today Gaylord Avenue.
The other was across Pere Marquette Lake in what is generally referred to as the Fourth Ward of Ludington. In that area two commercial districts flourished; one on South Madison Street and one on South Washington Avenue.
The economy of early Ludington was based on the lumber industry, and in 1870 Captain Eber Brock Ward (1811-1875) built his North Mill on the west side of Washington Avenue where Pere Pointe Condominiums are now located.
That sawmill complex, one of the largest and most modern in the Midwest, would eventually contain sawing operations, salt manufacturing facilities, a cooper (barrel making) shop, warehouses, railroad spurs and slab docks protruding into Pere Marquette Lake.
The only remnant of that industrial complex still in existence today is the peninsula upon which the Ludington Yacht Club building is located.
That small piece of “land” was originally one of the man-made docks constructed of sawdust, slab wood and dirt utilized to load lumber onto ships for distribution. Due to the organic nature of the materials used to build these slab docks annual maintenance/reconstruction was required, a process that continues to this day.
One of the unique features of the Ward North Mill was that in 1878, after the death of E.B. Ward and a protracted legal battle, ownership transferred to Catherine Lyon Ward (1841-1915), his young widow. In order to let everyone know that she was now the owner she had her name painted in large black and red letters in a prominent position on a warehouse near the north mill.
She also hired her brother Thomas R. Lyon (1854-1909) to operate the mill on her behalf, but insisted that he conduct business as T.R. Lyon, Agent; an agent for her.
That designation was printed on all legal and business documents generated by the Ward interests in Mason County.
The Ward North Mill was eventually owned and operated by lumberman Justus S. Stearns.
A vibrant commercial district soon grew up near the mill.
The company store, known as The Double Brick Store, was located on the west side of Washington Avenue at the end of First Street on the hill next to the mill.
Here workers at the Ward Mill could purchase nearly everything they needed using scrip (a form of coupons) that had been issued to them by the company as wages.
The Phoenix Fire House No. 2 was built in 1884 somewhat south of the mill also on the west side of the street. The second floor of the fire house was also occasionally used as an overnight jail cell.
Continuing further south on this side of the street dock-wallopers (men who loaded and unloaded ships) would gather on a hill.
A description of this activity from Mrs. F.W. Schumacher was published in the April 15, 1955, edition of the Ludington Daily News: “… the men could watch the vessels and schooners as they came into the harbor and as soon as they could determine to which mill they were going to be reloaded with lumber, there they would hasten for intermittent employment.”
The east side of Washington Avenue was lined with a wide array of businesses.
At various times these included drug stores, a doctor’s office, boarding houses and a wholesale fruit merchant all lined up along what was reportedly the first section of paved sidewalk in Ludington.
When local farmers came to town in their wagons to trade their crops for goods and services the street became a “bee hive of activity” using the phrase of that time.
Another type of establishment that drew customers both day and night were several saloons located on Washington Avenue.
These included the Hans P. Miller Saloon located at 925 S. Washington Avenue and the Timm Brother’s Saloon located at 823 S. Washington Avenue.
After the North Mill closed in 1917 and the state highway was re-routed away from Washington Avenue to the viaduct over the Pere Marquette Railway track in 1932, the transition of the Washington Avenue commercial district continued and its decline accelerated.
Today this area is ascending again much as did the mythical bird, the phoenix, whose name was attached to that fire station decades earlier.