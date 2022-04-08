The Johnson Brothers’ Hotel and Saloon was located in the 400 block of South James Street in Ludington. That building, which today houses Jamesport Brewing Company, has been home to a wide range of other tenants over the years since the first part of the building was constructed in 1890. One of those former tenants was the local branch of the National Maritime Union located at 406 S. James Street.
The Unions
During the early decades of the 20th century numerous attempts were made to improve the working conditions of sailors on the Great Lakes through unionization efforts.
The archives of Mason County Historical Society contain several documents and artifacts related to these efforts in the local maritime community.
Some of these artifacts are membership/dues books related to maritime unions that were active in the local area.
On March 16, 1925, Delbert W. (Bert) Filer (1907-1983) became a member of the Marine Firemen, Oilers, Watertenders and Coalpassers’ Union of the Great Lakes.
This union, headquartered in Buffalo, New York, was organized in 1888.
The records indicate Filer was still paying monthly dues in 1937.
Society archives indicate that the Carferry Workers Independent Union of the Great Lakes was organized in 1939. Two local men, Joseph Earl Laycock (1886-1960) and Erhardt Nicholas Peters (1904-1989) served as president and secretary-treasurer, respectively.
Peters was also an avid photographer who left an amazing record of life on the Great Lakes.
The most influential of the local maritime unions was the National Maritime Union (NMU) founded in 1937.
Local activities of the NMU were led by Maximillian (Max) Sykalski (1911-1991).
The Union Hall
After a brief period being located at 305 S. Rath Avenue, NMU operated for many years out of an office and union hall located at 406 S. James Street in the old Johnson Brothers’ Hotel building.
A large NMU logo was prominently painted on the glass of the front door and the interior of the office and hall was dominated by a 7-foot by 20-foot painting depicting the history of unions on the Great Lakes.
This large painting, completed in 1957, was the work of Donald Cary Weir (1918-2016).
Weir depicted several of the men who had sailed on the Great Lakes including coal passer George Nicholas Sarres (1923-2004), wheelsman Anthony Paul Dietz (1902-1994), cook Edwin Michael Nowak (1905-1990) and himself.
He also included the most prominent person in the local NMU, agent Max Sykalski.
In 1990 when the local NMU office and union hall was closed, the painting was carefully removed from its long-time location at 406 S. James Street and relocated to the Mason County Library in Ludington by the Mason County Historical Society.
The painting remains displayed on the south wall of the main room of the library.
The Union Agent
A history of the National Maritime Union in Mason County would be incomplete without significant mention of local agent Max Sykalski.
He also held the union position of field patrolman for the ports of Ludington, Milwaukee and Muskegon.
Sykalski was born in Milwaukee and sailed for many years on both the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean.
During World War II he also served in the merchant marines.
He understood well the challenges faced by sailors.
In the Jan. 9, 1974 edition of the Ludington Daily News, Paul Peterson offered this description of Sykalski:
“Max and his briefcase are as familiar on the C&O docks in Ludington as the Chessie symbol itself.
He walks with a slow gait, shoulders slightly stooped, topcoat opened and tie loosened. His hand holds his trademark – the inevitable black scuffed briefcase bulging with enough material so that he could set up ‘office’ anyplace he happens to be.”
Max Sykalski was an ardent promoter of the National Maritime Union and he made sure that his union and he himself were featured in the local newspaper as frequently as possible.
Many of these articles contained photos of Sykalski with government representatives, local union members or frequently visiting national union officials.
A majority of those photos were taken in front of the large painting by Donald Cary Weir that covered one wall of his office.
When the railroad that owned and operated the local carferry fleet petitioned to cease operation, Sykalski joined local officials in a spirited, but ultimately unsuccessful, effort to maintain carferry rail service.
When the rail service ended and the carferry fleet began to transition to the present passenger/auto/truck freight structure, the local NMU office was closed and Sykalski moved back to Milwaukee where he died in 1991.
(The NMU was merged into the Seafarers International Union of North America in 2001.)
The National Maritime Union hall no longer exists and Max Sykalski no longer inhabits the Ludington docks, but the Weir painting in the Mason County Library still vividly tells their story and the S.S. Badger still sails proudly out of the Port of Ludington.