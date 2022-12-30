Thousands of people will gather tonight to watch the Ludington Ball Drop as they celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of the New Year 2023. While that particular aspect of the annual celebration is over a decade old, New Year’s Eve celebrations have occurred here for well over a century. A look back to Dec. 31, 1922 provides an interesting comparison to the current festivities; some things remain the same and some have changed dramatically.
Dec. 31, 1922 was a Sunday and during that period of time the Ludington Daily News published a Sunday edition, The Ludington Sunday Morning News. This particular edition was filled with national and local news, advertisements for local businesses and suggestions of how to celebrate the holiday.
News of the Day
The lead story in the national news category was announced by a screaming headline that ran across all eight columns, “7 Federal Aides Accused of War Fraud.” The secondary headline was “Contractors Said to Have Conspired to Defraud Govt.” Congress had been active just before the end of the calendar year as recorded in articles with the headlines, “$325,000,000 Navy Appropriation Bill Passed by Senate” and “Would Modernize Nation’s War Ships.”
Two of the local news articles on the front page were of much more immediate concern to local readers. “Ideal Harvest Ice Starts at Lincoln” reported that Abrahamson-Nerheim Co. would use a gasoline saw and trucks, “a modern method”, to harvest blocks of ice 22 inches square and 10 inches thick that are unusually clear and solid.
Another article reported that The Carrom Company would pay $6,000 in semi-annual bonuses to its employees. In addition, “All foreman and office workers also received stock as a Christmas gift again this year.”
Advertisements
The abundance of lake ice and the generosity of the Carrom Company were just two of the positive factors impacting the local economy. Both local banks, First National Bank with its main office on the southeast corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street and Ludington State Bank located on the northwest corner of James Street and Loomis Street offered their services to local residents.
First National Bank, promoting itself as Ludington’s only national bank and Ludington’s oldest bank, encouraged customers to open checking accounts assuring that doing so “gives you a STANDING in the community.” Ludington State Bank recommended its Christmas Savings Account by asking customers to become members of The Thrift Family. They explained that if “Daddy” Thrift deposited $1 per week, he would have $50 to spend next Christmas and if “Susie” Thrift deposited only 10 cents per week she would have $5 with which to buy presents at the end of 1923.
Of course, there were advertisements for more enjoyable activities such as eating ice cream. The House of Flavors and Park Dairy did not yet exist in 1922, but cravings for this frozen treat could be satisfied at H. C. Schrink and Son on S. James Street. Henry Christopher Schrink (1853-1932) operated a factory and retail store along with his family.
Entertainment
The celebration of the New Year 1923 involved entertainment for many Mason County residents. The relatively new phenomenon of movies, silent movies — “talkies” did not come to Mason County until 1929 — could be viewed in Ludington at The Lyric Theatre located at 206 S. James St., and the Kozy Theatre at 115 W. Ludington Ave.. In Scottville you could view movies at the A-Mux-U Theatre.
The Lyric was featuring “The Man from Home” starring James Kirkwood described as “a love-drama as warm as the Italian skies under which it was filmed” and Ben Turpin in the comedy “Love and Doughnuts.” The Kozy presented “Good Men and True” with Harry Carry and the comedy “Pop Tuttles’ Movie Queen” starring Don Mason and the Skipper of Toonerville Trolley Fame.
As an added attraction for the holiday, both Ludington theaters included vaudeville acts featuring local entertainers. These illustrious performers included classical dancer Juanita Nadia; Hawaiian dancer Bessie Pomeroy; Al. Gusche, a German comedian; and classical singer Mrs. Russel Vorce.
One of the highlights of the live entertainment was The Village Orchestra promising a Real Comedy Musical Skit. This group consisted of Louis F. Peterson, Grace Parmalee, Joe Tennant, Karl L. Ashbacker, Frank A. Nagle, George Bowne and Grant Ashbacker.
Admission to this event was 50 cents, but that included a war tax still being assessed by the federal government in an attempt to pay off the debt incurred during World War I.
One thing that was missing from what is an integral part of today’s New Year’s celebrations was the consumption of alcohol. Mason County had been dry via a local option vote since well before the passage of the Prohibition Amendment to the U. S. Constitution. There may have been a few bootleggers operating in rural areas of the county or along Smokey Road on the south edge of Ludington, but the saloons had all ceased to operate (at least publicly).
The next day, Monday, January 1, 1923 the Ludington Daily News noted:
“Midnight Show Pleases Throng — The New Year was ushered in at the Lyric last night with song and dance and jest, before an immense crowd kept in great, good humor by the jolly pranks of Louie Peterson’s inimitable orchestra.
Apparently Al. Gusche, the German comedian, considered prohibition a joke for around this familiar topic he wove many merry jests.”