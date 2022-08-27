When the doors open next Friday at the new Mason County Research Center at 130 E. Ludington Ave., another major step in the evolution of the Mason County Historical Society will be completed. The society — founded, supported and controlled by local residents — will as it has for 85 years move forward in its mission to serve Mason County.
The following is a timeline of that evolution.
1937
The temperature was below freezing on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1937, when a group of about 40 “interested persons” met at the Mason County Courthouse to form Mason County Historical Society. The next day the Ludington Daily News ran a front page story with the Headline “HISTORICAL SOCIETY IS ORGANIZED.”
While the society almost immediately began to gather archival materials and artifacts, it lacked a building to house and display this ever-growing collection. That would be the start of a seemingly never ending challenge for the society, only partially addressed by a series of temporary displays at the City Center Building, Ludington Public Library and other buildings.
1951
Rose Demaris Hawley (1889-1991) was an early leader of the society. Through her affiliation with the Church of Christ, the new organization was permitted to open a “permanent” museum in the basement of the church building at 201 N. James St. in Ludington. It was a small space, quickly outgrown, but it was the first time the society was able to present much of its collection to the community in one location.
1961
Twenty-four years after its founding, the Mason County Historical Society purchased the former Ludington Church of the Nazarene building at 305 E. Filer St. and moved its ever-growing collections into the first building it owned. While dedicated volunteer Jerome Alphonse Jorissen (1914-2006) led the effort to establish what would become Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township south of Ludington, the society grew its artifact collection and added an archival research library at its Filer Street location. However, as had happened at its previous location, the size of the society’s collection quickly outgrew the space available to store and display it properly. The search began for a larger, more secure, location to house these irreplaceable items.
1986
The society found the new home for its archives at 115 W. Loomis St. in Ludington, the former site of an auto dealership that the housed the office of Michigan Consolidated Gas Company. This building had more space available than the Filer Street location, was more secure and was deemed a safer place to store the collection.
The society now operated from two locations; the rapidly growing Historic White Pine Village south of Ludington and a museum and research library on Loomis Street. However the collections of the society continued to grow rapidly and eventually the society’s board of directors began to consider other options.
1995
In 1995, the decision was made to sell the Loomis Street building and consolidate all operations at the village site. The collection would now be housed in the newly renovated admissions building at Historic White Pine Village. This building, named in honor of long-time dedicated volunteer George Rorup Petersen (1917-2006), was used as the research center with the artifact collection distributed to several buildings across the village site.
The collection of the society continued to grow, and a few years later, many of the maritime related artifacts from the collection were moved to the newly opened Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. Soon after that time the society’s board began a strategic assessment of all facilities and operations.
Not surprisingly, it was determined that the archival collection had once again outgrown the building in which it was housed. After considering several options to address this situation discussions began with the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame regarding the building it owned at 130 E. Ludington Ave. in downtown Ludington. The society bought that building and began the long process of renovation; a process made much more challenging and lengthy due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
2022
The society has moved a substantial portion of its archival collection to the new Mason County Research Center at 130 E. Ludington Ave. For the first time in 85 years, this collection will be housed in a temperature and humidity controlled environment with a complete fire suppression system. Exhibits, including several sponsored by the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, will be displayed throughout the main floor of the building.
There are two vaults in the building (originally constructed in 1965 to house National Bank of Ludington) that will display a rotating artifact display on the main floor and contain an extensive historic newspaper and scrapbook collection in the lower level.
Mason County Historical Society will continue to operate both Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum on a seasonal basis. The Mason County Research Center will be open year-round to support the society in its mission to preserve, protect and present the history of Mason County.