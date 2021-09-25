When European settlers arrived during the 19th century in what would become Mason County, they quickly realized the importance of the rivers and lakes in the area; a reality that had been recognized by the native Americans of west Michigan for centuries prior to their arrival. These new settlers promptly began work to develop the harbor at the discharge of the Pere Marquette River into Lake Michigan.
The Developers
The first major step in this process was undertaken by Charles Mears (1814-1895), a local lumberman. Mears was born in Massachusetts and had learned about canals and channels from his father. After he arrived in the Midwest he used that knowledge to build and/or alter channels at many locations in west Michigan including White Lake, Pentwater, Hamlin and the Village of Pere Marquette.
Mears understood that to make his lumber operations and those of other lumbermen located on Pere Marquette Lake more viable the channel connecting Pere Marquette Lake and Lake Michigan needed to be moved, widened and deepened. A new channel, dug by men and horses, was constructed in 1859 at the northwest corner of Pere Marquette Lake while a smaller, shallower channel located at the southwest corner of the Lake was filled in and abandoned. The current channel is basically in the same location as that selected by Mears.
During the last four decades of the 1880s local newspapers contain many reports of attempts to obtain funds, primarily from the federal government, to augment these private efforts to improve the harbor at the Village of Pere Marquette (that new settlement would become the City of Ludington in 1873.)
Much of the work of constructing the channel walls, docks, breakwaters and other structures around the harbor was supervised by Duncan Dewar (1830-1886) who would also perform this function at other ports on the Lake Michigan shore.
Much of the work conducted by Dewar around the Pere Marquette harbor was funded by the U.S. government through a series of grants. In order to assure that these funds were properly spent and that the work done met specifications, the government hired a young lawyer from Washtenaw County to act as Harbor Inspector. That young man was Charles Gordon Wing (1846-1920), who arrived in Ludington in 1873.
While Wing would eventually go on to successful careers in Ludington as an attorney, judge, bank president, newspaper publisher, land developer, farmer and father he clearly doubted his abilities to perform the job of Harbor Inspector. He offered this assessment in the History of the Class of 1870 University of Michigan Law School, “ …foreman on the harbor improvement – a position I doubted my fitness for, but accepted because it gave me four dollars per day and the chance to marry...”
The Captains
Dewar, Wing and countless numbers of engineers and laborers did eventually construct one of the best harbors on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. The task of making it successful from an economic standpoint now fell to the many people who worked on and around Pere Marquette Lake.
Captain Robert Caswell (1834-1889) owned and operated tug boats on the lake, at times in partnership with James Ludington (1827-1891) or Amos Breinig (1832-1906). As all sailing vessels and most propeller driven vessels needed assistance traveling through the channel and docking for loading and unloading cargo, Caswell’s tugs were kept very busy.
He became a vital part of the business community in Ludington. Records in the archives of Mason County Historical Society list the names of 154 vessels towed in and out of the harbor by the Caswell tugs in 1885. When he died very suddenly from a heart ailment in 1889 the Ludington Record ran an obituary with the headline, “An esteemed citizen gone.”
Captain John B. Stram (1852-1909) operated one of the many special purpose vessels on Pere Marquette Lake. His small ferry boat transported passengers, wagons, horses and small freight between Buttersville peninsula and the City of Ludington at the foot of the appropriately named Ferry Street.
The Dock-Wallopers
Some of the most vital, least compensated and colorfully named people who worked around Pere Marquette Lake were the dock-wallopers, a slang term for the laborers who loaded and unloaded cargos from vessels. The work performed by these laborers was absolutely necessary as virtually all freight on the vessels in the harbor was handled in a “break bulk” manner. There were no large containers. Mechanization of loading and unloading was primitive. Freight was loaded or unloaded piece-by-piece.
Dock-wallopers only found work when ships were in port. These men would gather on hills around the lake – two of these were near the south end of James Street and on Washington Avenue in the fourth ward – in order to first sight a vessel being brought into the harbor by one of the towing tugs. They would then hurry to which ever dock they guessed the ship was heading towards in order to be first in line for the limited jobs that they might find.
The Pere Marquette Lake harbor was indeed a beehive of activity. Part 2 of this series, scheduled for publication in two weeks, will focus on the many boats that sailed on the lake as part of that activity.