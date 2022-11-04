The first photograph taken in Mason County in 1871 was likely the work of Frederick C. Silver (1848-1913). Many significant developments in photography would occur over the next decades.
These included:
• 1900 — The Brownie camera is introduced by Kodak
• 1907 — The first commercially successful color photography is introduced
• 1909 — Kodak develop 35 millimeter motion picture film on acetate
• 1925 — 35 millimeter film is used in still cameras
• 1948 — The first instant camera, the Polaroid, is introduced
• 1959 — The Nikon F camera is introduced
These photographic milestones, and others, would eventually also drive the evolution of photography in Mason County.
Harold Holmes
Thomas Harold Holmes (1907-1991), a self-taught well respected professional photographer, played a significant role in this evolution of local photography and the rapidly growing home photography business in our community.
In the June 26, 1974 edition of the Ludington Daily News Holmes describes the beginning of his career in photography in 1928:
“I got started in photography by answering an ad in a Detroit paper… I didn’t know a thing about it, but the ad said you could learn on the job so I went to Detroit and …walked into the office of Consolidated Advertising Co… When I got in for the interview the guy asked me what experience I had and I told him the ad said I could learn on the job. He hired me.”
After working for others in the photography business (including a 364-day period with the Walt Disney Co. in California) Holmes opened his own studio at 114 W. Ludington Ave. in 1935 and that building has housed a photography business ever since that time. Holmes described his early career this way, “Those were the days… I would rather take a picture than eat, I really loved it. I had an 11 by 14 studio camera — a great big thing with an 18-inch focal lens.”
In addition to being a highly regarded photographer, Holmes was an entrepreneur. He expanded his business to include the sale of home-use cameras and film. He also hired his brother-in-law, Harry Frederick Snow (1923-2005), to process film for retail customers beginning while Snow was still in high school. Snow would become a highly regarded photographic technician.
In 1960, Holmes retired from photography and focused his energies on building a home on Iris Road south of Ludington. That house and the expansive landscaping that surrounded it would become the center of his life for his remaining years.
Ludington Photographic Center
A few years before his retirement, Harold Holmes hired Donald Edwin Newberg (1928-2017) to work as his assistant. Upon his retirement in 1960 Holmes sold his studio and camera shop to Newberg and James Leo Goulet (1924-2005). Goulet had operated a photographic studio on S. James St. He and Newberg renamed the business Ludington Photographic Center operating from the same building Holmes had occupied for a quarter century.
A few years later Newberg left the business and Goulet continued to run the company with the able assistance of technician Harry Snow. Ludington Photographic Center would eventually evolve into Todd & Brad Reed Photography, the current occupants of 114 W. Ludington Ave.
The Holmes Legacy
Harold Holmes played a crucial role in the evolution of photography in Mason County. Award winning local photographer Russ Miller, who may have taken more photos in Mason County than anyone else in his career of over 60 years, describes Holmes as his mentor, noting “I hung out at his shop all the time when I was in high school. He encouraged me to stay in photography.” Miller bought his first professional camera from Holmes.
There are many photos in the archives of Mason County Historical Society; many of those photos were taken by Harold Holmes. One of the most iconic of those photos depicts a scene on Ludington Avenue captured on Christmas Eve 1941. Well respected local photographer Todd Reed recalls seeing that photo for the first time in the early 1970s. He credits that photo as one of the reasons he pursued a career in photography.
Reed recently described this Holmes photo as “a marvelous, story-telling photo of its time and for its time” noting that the photo was taken less than three weeks after the start of World War II.
The archival collection of historical society contains a limited number of historic cameras that are displayed periodically. A much larger, and more extensive, collection of historic cameras is housed at the Todd & Brad Reed Photography studio at 114 W. Ludington Ave. Harold Holmes is no longer there, but his spirit echoes in the words and works of the Reed’s.