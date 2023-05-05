Numerous articles reviewing the history of the Ludington Fire Departments are included in the archives of Mason County Historical Society. Some of these commentaries were also published in the Ludington Daily News over the past century and a half. Much of the information contained in these articles is based on the recollections of Howard Langdon Williams (1864-1947).
Williams, who managed the City of Ludington waterworks, was also a longtime fireman and served as secretary of the local Phoenix Hose Company and the Michigan Firemen’s Association. He recalled that originally the workers at each mill around Pere Marquette Lake fought the numerous fires that continually threatened the survival of the new community. Williams also added, “A dozen pails, a long row of wooden barrels filled with water on the roof of the mill, a few shovels and axes comprised the apparatus…” used to fight the fires.
The First City Fire Department
In 1874, a year after the founding of the city, the common council authorized the first city fire departments appointing 26 men to the hook and ladder company, 23 men to the hose company and 26 men to the engine company. Williams recalled that it was sometime later that the city took action to equip these firemen. A used hand pumper, which required 20 men to operate, was purchased along with a used hose cart and a hook and ladder truck to be pulled by the firemen.
These new fire units operated out of the first City Hall in Ludington, a small two story wooden building that stood on the northwest corner of Charles Street (now Rath Avenue) and Court Street. The early city council met on the second floor and the fire departments occupied the lower floor. A tall tower was built behind the building that was used to hang hoses for drying.
Unfortunately this early fire department was soon to face two major setbacks. By 1878 a disagreement over compensation for the cost of uniforms, required to be personally purchased by each fireman, significantly damaged department morale. And then three years later, the fire department lost its home when the Big Fire of 1881 destroyed the city hall and fire barn.
Much like the city itself, the fire departments would rise from the ashes left by this catastrophic fire. The newly organized fire departments had fewer men and were named after the phoenix, the mythical bird that was born again from ashes. In recognition of the time required and difficulty faced in traveling from one part of the growing city to another, departments were formed in two different districts.
Phoenix Hose Company No. 1
The new “down town” fire company was known as Phoenix Hose Company No. 1 and operated from the first floor of the a much larger and more ornate city hall built on the northwest corner of Loomis and Charles streets (now Rath Avenue) in 1883.
The Dec. 26, 1934 of the Ludington Daily News carried an article describing the evolution of the equipment utilized by the Phoenix Hose Company:
“The hand-drawn, hand operated apparatus was superseded over a period of years with horse drawn apparatus which itself was superseded by horse-drawn apparatus of larger proportion and more efficient design…”
However a May 25, 1904 an article in the Ludington Chronicle explained:
“The department has no team, so when a fire alarm is sounded the teamsters for blocks make a rush to help the boys, and incidentally themselves out. If they hitch on the engine or hose cart at all they get $1, if they make a run they get $5. Other things being equal the first team that gets there gets the job.”
The Ludington Fire Department moved to the successor City Hall located on the east side of the 200 block of South William Street in 1948 and eventually stopped using the name Phoenix.
Phoenix Hose Company No. 2
The Fourth Ward fire company was known as Phoenix Hose Co. No. 2 and operated from a newly constructed two-story fire barn at 914 S. Washington Ave. The first equipment purchased for this company was a hand-drawn two-wheeled hose cart with ladders hooked on the side. These were pulled to the scene of the fire by four men pulling on the handle of the cart and six men pulling on a rope attached to the cart.
Phoenix Hose Co. No. 2 was assisted at times by the harbor tug Sport that had been fitted out to pump water to fires in the Fourth Ward of Ludington. In 1917 a major improvement in equipment was made when a Model-T Ford fire truck was first used. One of the many buildings at Historic White Pine Village houses a vintage 1928 fire truck like those once used in Ludington.
The Fourth Ward fire station was closed in 1966 and the building was torn down with all fire department operations consolidated into one location. The story of the many men who served in these early fire departments will be the subject of an article scheduled to be published in two weeks.