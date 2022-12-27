Sarah Athlyn Jensen loved writing.
Using the precise word to tell a story accurately mattered to her throughout life.
Jensen, age 68, died Friday of natural causes, in Ludington. The family said a service won’t be held immediately. Oak Grove Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Born and raised on the family farm on Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township, now home to West Shore Community College, Sarah Jensen did a stint as staff writer/proofreader/columnist/The Scene editor at Ludington Daily News between time in Boston.
She started a short-lived but influential poetry journal on her first venture in Boston.
During her second Boston residency, she freelanced and wrote for places such as Cambridge University and MIT and wrote several books.
Jensen collaborated with fellow Mason County Central alumnus Maynard James Keenan on a biography of the musician-vintner’s life. Keenan fronts international headliner rock band Tool as well as A Perfect Circle and Puscifer and owns Merkin Vineyards. “A Perfect Union of Contrary Things” debuted at No. 10 on the New York Times Best Seller List and has been translated into multiple languages.
“Keenan’s story is a metaphor for the reader’s own evolution and an encouragement to follow their dreams, hold fast to their integrity, and work ceaselessly to fulfill their creative potential,” Jensen wrote to this reporter when the book was published in November 2016.
“Throughout high school, Sarah’s brother, Kjiirt Jensen, was the Batman to my Robin, the Cheech to my Chong, the Heckle to my Jeckle. And Sarah was our anchor and our lighthouse,” Keenan told the Ludington Daily News. “Ten years our senior, she helped us navigate the hurdles and life lessons that we encountered throughout our wanderlust as young adults. This is why I entrusted her with helping me tell a significant portion of my life story. She will be missed.”
Jensen was the perfect choice to write “West Shore Community College, The First 50 Years,” published in 2017 in conjunction with West Shore’s 50th anniversary, said Thom Hawley who was part of the committee for the book’s publication during his time as executive director of college relations.
Hawley and Jensen were friends when both attended West Shore Community College before she went on to Michigan State University and he to Oakland University. She received an associate of arts degree from WSCC in 1975 and a bachelor’s degree from MSU in 1977.
“Her father’s farm became what today is the college. She grew up in the hills and forest of what is today West Shore Community College so there was no one better qualified to write the history of the college than Sarah,” Hawley said.
“She cared most about whether the work she did was accurate. And she wanted to make sure those who helped create the college received the recognition they deserved,” he said.
Hawley, who served as executive director of the Mason County Historical Society when Historic White Pine Village opened, recalls Jensen was on the first seasonal staff and started a staff newsletter — The Village Voice — that reflected her sense of humor and made the staff laugh at things they took too seriously.
“She always wanted to find the right words,” Hawley said. “She was a great story teller, a great wordsmith … a writer’s writer.”
Perhaps she got that in part from her parents, brother Kjiirt said.
Her mother Aletha was an English teacher who kept up on current events until her death in 2020 at age 101. Sarah’s father Viggo worked on the Ludington carferries and passed his love of books on to Sarah, Kjiirt and their sister Sue Ellen.
The sisters would spend all summer writing, sometimes quirky stuff, Kjiirt recalls. They’d also do plays in the barn on Sugar Grove Road from an involved, creative script Sarah wrote at age 12 or 13.
“The imaginative stuff they did was incredible,” he said.
Sarah was always concerned with finding the correct word and getting the grammar correct.
“She gets that from my mom. She would always correct us,” Kjiirt said. “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
Their father wasn’t one to pass by a book sale at the Ludington library or a book store. That, too, was passed on to Sarah and her siblings, Kjiirt said. Viggo read on a higher level and would suggest books and writers he found a cut above.
To be in the Jensen family was to always be surrounded by words, Kjiirt said.
Now living in Vermont, Kjiirt, told of when he, Sarah and Keenan all lived in Boston. They would spend all night talking about ideas and going deep into topics of interest and “self-analytical stuff, Kjiirt said.
“It’s a rarity … we’re going to dive deep. Sarah had a talent of going there.”
Later in life, they’d gather when Keenan came through Boston.
His sister had incredible talent, but also a meekness that could hold her back, Kjiirt said. To overcome that, he and Sarah took on the Nike motto “just do it.”
That led her to Boston and the poetry journal and other endeavors.
Ellen Nieman, a best friend of Sarah’s through life once they bonded at MCC High School in 1970, recalls Jensen so loved words “she would read the dictionary for pleasure. Page by page she would read the dictionary.”
Jensen had a rule that she had to use a word three times in a sentence on the day she first encountered it so she would remember it, Nieman recalls.
When Sarah, who never married or drove, first returned from Boston to live in Ludington, disillusioned by some of what had transpired, she and Nieman, who had just gone through divorce, found a word to describe their situation: palimpsest. It means a manuscript on material from which the original writing was scraped clean for new writing to be placed on but which contains traces of the original writing.
“We discovered our lives were like that, because we had gone through such amazing changes, we had to rewrite on what was left,” Nieman said.
Jensen died way too soon, Nieman said. Jensen had plans. She was pitching a book idea on New England children’s author Ethel Parton she’d researched before returning to Ludington this past August.
A Type I diabetic, Jensen championed diabetes education, Nieman said, in part because of the inaccurate “hints” offered by people who didn’t know the diseases as she did.
Jensen had been living with Judith Dila in Ludington since October but had just signed a lease for an apartment of her own. Dila and her late husband, author and LDN columnist George Dila, had Jensen over for dinner years earlier.
Judith in recent months encouraged Jensen to attend the Ludington Writers Group. There she found friends and like minds interested in the written word.
“She was very, very proud of her writing. This is home. This is where her roots are,” Dila said. “We would always watch movies together in the evening and laugh and have fun.”
Jensen had fallen and broken her hip leading to a hip replacement in Boston more than a year ago and still was having trouble moving. Dila, who teaches a Feldenkrais movement class at the Ludington Senior Center, encouraged Jensen to walk more, to move more because Jensen was tentative about walking.
With Dila on a Florida vacation last week, Jensen was home alone when she died. Nieman, Kjiirt Jensen and others had been unable to contact her so a wellness check was requested and her body was found by Ludington Police.
That’s not how her friends will remember her, though.
“I have a ton of memories that have been drifting through my head,” Nieman said.
Such as Jensen’s lifelong fondness of Barbie dolls that Nieman suggests was a way for the young Jensen girls to socialize when on the farm as children.
Or her love of writers such as Kurt Vonnegut, F.S Scott Fitzgerald whose The Great Gatsby was Jensen’s favorite book, or of Joseph Campbell whose philosophy to follow your bliss Jensen put into action.
“I was really delighted she expanded her horizons. That she went to Boston, that she followed her dreams, published a poetry review for a short time,” Nieman said. “She did follow her bliss. She embraced such a diverse array of people and experiences. She truly did what was in her heart to do.”
Others remember, too.
“Sarah and I were great friends and our conversations through the years often turned to her homecoming. I was so excited when I discovered she’d finally made her way back to Mason County, and so saddened to find that her time at home was cut short by her death,” Edgar Struble, a Scottville native, musician and music and movie producer living in Los Angeles, California, said. “She leaves behind many wonderful friends, memories and a body of work that will live beyond all of us. I’m going to miss calling her out of the clear blue when I needed my ‘grammar gal’ to speak into something I was writing.
“We always found a way to converse at length once those issues were cleared up. I’ll miss her warm smile, her heartfelt laughter, and her way of making those around her feel like they were special. I’m better for having known Sarah, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who can say that.”
Struble said comma usage gave him the most trouble, and she’d help with that.
“We had the same teachers, but she paid attention and I didn’t,” he observed.
Patti Klevorn — a grammar gal concerned with accuracy and proper usage herself — was news editor at the LDN while Jensen was on staff.
“Having Sarah Jensen in the room elevated the conversation. It was somewhat akin to being on a college campus,” Klevorn said. “The communication was thoughtful, accurate, inquisitive, and that felt like home to me. She was well-suited to work in the Ludington Daily News newsroom, and I think that felt like home to her, too. We talked of commas and apostrophes and loves and hurts. She was honest and real and expected the same. When she moved back to Boston after her years at the paper, we kept in touch when we had grammatical questions or commentary for one another and for life and work updates.
“One of my dearest memories is when my husband Andy, daughter Olivia and I went to visit her in Boston. We met up at Harvard Square at an Indian restaurant that had special meaning to her related to the book she wrote with, for and about Maynard James Keenan. The food was fantastic and I’d brought the book, ‘A Perfect Union of Contrary Things,’ for her to sign.
“As close as we were, I was nervous to ask her to sign it. She was honored, and of course she signed it. It’s too sad and too soon to pick up the book now, but I will, I’ll reread it and treasure it and cry. Sarah was thoughtful enough to include a few of us from the paper in the acknowledgments for the help we provided time to time while she was writing. It’s a hoot to tell people I’m in a New York Times bestseller.
“I was thrilled when Sarah said she was moving back to Ludington and grateful I was able to see her recently at a book signing for another local author, Mike Nagle. We hugged and talked and said we would get together soon.
“I’m still in shock I won’t have that opportunity. I thought we had more time together. With whom will I discuss commas, apostrophes, Mason County trivia and the loves and the hurts? I miss her already.”