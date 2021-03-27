Robert Lyon Stearns (1872-1939) spent his life balancing his business responsibilities with his love for art and humor. He lived much of his life in Ludington, and one of his lasting legacies combines both these aspects of life here in Mason County.
R.L. Stearns built a home on Lake Michigan on the northern border of Ludington. There he and his wife Laura Estelle Freeman Stearns (1873-1962) lived with their three children Paulina Dean Stearns Gable (1900-1966), Robert Lyon Stearns Jr. (1902-1965) and Freeman Ross Stearns (1904-1951). Next door to his home he built an art studio to be used by both he and his wife. That home and studio still stand today.
By the 1930s, he and his father Justus Smith Stearns (1845-1933) owned and operated a wide range of businesses in Michigan, Kentucky and other states. One of those businesses in Ludington was the Stearns Hotel occupying a prominent location on Ludington Avenue near the center of the town in which Robert had grown to adulthood.
Ludington’s first major, multi-story hotel was opened in 1903. It was expanded to its present footprint a few years later. The hotel offered many new amenities to its guests and soon became a major center for community and social gatherings. Shortly after the U.S. laws mandating the Prohibition of alcohol were repealed in 1933, R.L. Stearns, never a proponent of these laws or an active participant of temperance himself, decided to open a tap room for the entertainment of hotel guests and members of the local community.
He also recognized that if he was going to make this venture a success he needed to promote it. He would do so combining both his talents as a humorist and an artist. R.L. Stearns then “discovered” an important, yet previously unknown, figure from the early days of Ludington. That man, whose story would flow freely from the mind of R.L. Stearns, was known by the unique name of Ossawald Crumb (with the extra “a” in the spelling of his first name holding a special, yet never clarified significance.)
The Stearns Hotel soon housed The Ossawald Crumb Tap Room, and the story of this mythical pioneer would form the basis of an imaginative promotional campaign. Each guest at the hotel would be offered a booklet, written and illustrated by R. L. Stearns, relating whimsical tales of Crumb and his hard-working wife.
The Ossawald Crumb Tap Room was located on the lowest level of the hotel. This new enterprise featured a bar at one end that would serve beer, wine and the special cocktails that had become popular in the many illicit establishments that operated during the era of Prohibition in Michigan. At the other end of a large dance floor, local bands would frequently play for the enjoyment of patrons who sat at tables and booths around the room.
The walls of the tap room eventually contained paintings echoing the illustrations in the now two Ossawald Crumb booklets that had been produced. Interestingly enough, even though he himself had produced many outstanding paintings, R.L. Stearns asked his friend and fellow artist Fletcher Charles Ransom (1870-1943) to produce the paintings that would rings the walls on the Ossawald Crumb Tap Room. Those paintings are today proudly displayed at the Stearns family cottage in Epworth Heights.
The Liquor and Wine List at the tap room, also clearly exhibiting the humor and art work of R.L. Stearns, featured an illustration of a snake with the cryptic warning “When You See the Ears of This Rabbit Begin to Wriggle – Cease Imbibing.” The booklet about Ossawald Crumb also featured the following description of a cocktail invented by Mr. Crumb:
“He was very proud of his creation and only served it on noteworthy occasions, such as the setting of the sun, or its rising, or something like that. Mr. Crumb made his cocktail as follows:
1 Coffee Cup Whiskey
1 Coffee Cup Ginger Ale
¼ Cup Maple Syrup
Dash of Lemon Juice
The above all stirred together with an iron spoon in a cake bowl filled with cracked ice. This would serve eight people, if the other seven were quick.
However Mr. Crumb more frequently drank his cocktail straight from the jug with a euphonious gurgle like the mellow, measured accompaniment of a bass fiddle in the ‘Unfinished Symphony’”
The April 30, 1950 edition of the Detroit Free Press contained a description of the last days of both Ossawald Crumb and the man who “discovered” him. Of Crumb they wrote, quoting R.L. Stearns: “The day before he died, he gave up both tobacco and strong drink – two pernicious habits he was addicted to from youth – and maintained his attitude to the end.” And of the author of the Crumb story who died in 1939 they wrote: “Stearns liked to sit around the lobby (of his hotel), an unknown old man to the transients, and chuckle and glow over their comments on his pictures.”
Robert Lyon Stearns, a very successful businessman, left a legacy of humor and art that continues to bring smiles to the faces of many today.