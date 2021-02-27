In Mason County, the surname Stearns is generally associated with Justus Smith Stearns (1845-1933), one of the most prominent early lumbermen to reside in the area. Justus Stearns and his wife Paulina Lyon Stearns (1849-1904) had only one child, Robert Lyon Stearns (1872-1939). Robert Stearns (frequently referred to as R.L. Stearns) also had a major impact on the Ludington community through his business, philanthropic and artistic endeavors.
After his birth in Conneaut, Ohio, young “Robbie” Stearns arrived in Ludington in 1874 when his father came to Ludington to work in the Eber Brock Ward lumbering business, first as a merchant and later as a lumberman himself. Young Robert attended local public schools and frequently participated in local activities.
Given the growing prominence of the Stearns name in Ludington, local newspapers of the time documented many of the activities of the younger Stearns with numerous stories including:
Mason County Record – Dec. 5, 1979: “Superintendent John N. Foster lists Robbie Stearns on the honor role of the Fourth Ward Primary School.”
Ludington Record – May 15, 1890: “The Custer-Ludington game was remarkable for the kindly feeling and gentlemanly conduct of all concerned and the good ball playing. The features of the game were the battery work of Stearns and Dowland (Stearns striking out twenty-one men)…”
Ludington Appeal – July 8, 1897: “Robt. Stearns was unfortunate enough to meet with quite a serious accident last Monday. While working through a crowd with a piece of lighted punk and a big fire cracker in one hand…The explosive went off…tearing and badly burning the palm of Robert’s right hand…He will necessarily have to give up all drawing and sketching for some time to come.”
His absence from artistic endeavors did not last long however as evidenced by an article from the Nov. 25, 1897 edition of the Ludington Appeal: “Mr. Robert Stearns is getting into the front rank of artists in New York. At the present time he is competing with an artist of good experience and reputation, for a position as special artist for the New York Life, an illustrated paper of general circulation.”
Robert Stearns’ artistic career was moving forward. The Ludington Appeal reported, “As an artist and caricaturist Mr. Stearns is fast coming to the front ranks. Many of his cartoons and drawings have from time to time appeared in the comic papers of the day. Puck, Judge, Life and similar publications, frequently using and paying a price for them.”
His local reputation as a talented illustrator was also being noticed. In 1903, The Epworth Assembly utilized several illustrations from the pen of R.L. Stearns in promotional materials. These illustrations were also printed in the Ludington Chronicle and are early example of the wit and humor that his work was to become known for in art circles.
While R.L. Stearns was building his art career both in New York and in Ludington, his father Justus Stearns was growing his lumber and mining businesses in Michigan, Kentucky and Wisconsin, fast becoming the most influential man in Ludington.
As Robert was his only child, it was only natural that Justus Stearns expected R.L. to work with him in his businesses and eventually take over the leadership role of running the business empire he had built. That was not, at least in the beginning, the intention of his son.
R.L. continued to explore a career as an illustrator in New York. He became friends with various artists while in that city. One of those artists, Fletcher Ransom, would later become a collaborator on one of the most famous artistic projects ever undertaken by R.L. Stearns. Building a career as an artist was a challenge however. R.L. said later that while he hoped for eventual success, “Instead, I lived on rusks and water.”
Eventually the conflict between the father’s dream and the reality of the son’s goals reached a resolution, albeit a tense one. Local author, artist and professor Leo Teholiz described this resolution in a 1978 article for The Great Lakes Review titled, “Ludington’s Robert Lyon Stearns: The Mark Twain of Art:”
According to the young Stearns’ personal account of the situation: “He (my father) said ‘If you are going to inherit my business (lumber and mines) you’ve got to come home and learn to run it.’ So I went west.”
West in this case meant the lumber and coal operations of Stearns, Kentucky. After marrying Laura Estelle Freeman and starting a family he returned to Ludington in 1905 to become a businessman as his father wished. Leo Teholiz described this return with these words, “For a time, the dream of becoming an artist dried up like the paint in a tube.”