The 1914 Million Dollar Harbor Jubilee and Water Carnival was a celebration of a major event in the 150-year history of the City of Ludington. The modernized harbor, including the newly installed breakwaters, was transformational for the city. Most local residents credited former U.S. Congressman Roswell P. Bishop with securing the federal funds needed for such a large undertaking.
The congressman, then living in California, was unable to attend the ceremony, but in recognition of his efforts the fireworks display included with the celebration featured a huge depiction of the congressman.
Early Life
Roswell Peter Bishop was born into a farming family in central New York state in 1843.
He left school at an early age and at 18 years old he enlisted in the 43rd Infantry Regiment. He was severely wounded at the battle of Lee’s Mills, Virginia, on April 28, 1862, resulting in the eventual amputation of his right arm.
After rejoining his unit he was mustered out of the Army on Dec. 11, 1862. He would for the next 58 years of his life shake hands using his left arm.
He returned to New York state to resume his education.
After attending preparatory schools he was admitted into the University of Michigan and eventually earned his law degree. He married Louisa Gaunt (1846-1916), an instructor at that university, in 1872.
In 1875 the young couple moved to Mason County to a 160-acre farm located north of Scottville on what is now the southeast corner of U.S. 31 and Hansen Road.
However the next year Roswell and Louisa moved to Ludington residing in a small house at 304 N. Harrison St.
Their only child, Roswell Fairchild Bishop (1875-1960) was born a few years later.
The Bishop family eventually built a larger home at 302 N. Harrison St. — a home that still stands today.
Public Service
R. P. Bishop practiced law in Ludington and soon became active in local political and social activities. He served three terms as Mason County prosecuting attorney being elected in 1876, 1878 and 1884.
He was elected to two terms as representative in the Michigan legislature in 1882 and 1892. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1894 through 1906 where he was a member of the Committee on Rivers and Harbors.
He also served as a delegate to the Michigan state constitutional convention in 1907.
President Theodore Roosevelt also appointed him to a special committee to resolve claims resulting from the Spanish-American War.
In April 1907, a few months after ending his last term in the U.S. House of Representatives, he returned to Ludington to a welcome that rivaled any ever offered in the city.
The Citizens’ Committee of Arrangements included Justus S. Stearns, Charles G. Wing, Mayor F. W. Graham, George Stray, Nelson Gaylord and many others.
This illustrious group was assisted by a Ladies Auxiliary Committee that included Mesdames James Foley, Daniel W. Goodenough, William Rath and Warren A. Cartier and nearly every socially prominent woman in the community.
After a private dinner for 30 people at the new Stearns Hotel, a public reception attended by several hundred offered thanks and gratitude to Bishop.
Community Involvement
In addition to his governmental affairs R.P. Bishop was very active in the local Ludington and Mason County community.
He served as a director of the Ludington State Bank; a bank controlled by Cartier interests and was an investor in the Epworth League Railway known locally as the “Dummy Line” that would eventually be controlled by Stearns interests.
As was the case with many prominent men of that era, Bishop was also active in several fraternal organizations.
He was a charter member of the Pap Williams Post No. 15 Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) in Ludington serving in the ceremonial role of chaplain.
At the end of his life in 1920, having moved to the west coast for health reasons, he was active in the G.A.R. Lucius Fairchild Post No. 179 in Pacific Grove, California.
While living in Ludington he was active in the Knights of Pythias, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF). An interesting record of Bishop’s involvement in the IOOF can be found in a significant recent addition to the MCHS archives.
A Mason County resident while vacationing in Nashville, Tennessee, came across two hand written ledger books detailing membership in the IOOF of Ludington during the 1870s and 1880s. Those historic records were subsequently donated to the society.
On Sept. 4, 1883, in a section of those membership books entitled Questions and Answers, R.P. Bishop gave his name, place of residence, occupation and age along with answers to a few other questions. Interestingly to the last question “Are you willing to subscribe to the truth of the answers you have made?” Bishop — the man who would go on to a long political career — gave no answer.