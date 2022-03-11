The Mason County Historical Society archives contain several copies of a small book entitled “Sentiments of Home Folk” produced by the Ladies of the November Division of the First Methodist Episcopal Church of Ludington in 1902. This keepsake book consisted of favorite quotations chosen by various members of the Ludington community.
In recognition of the marketing strategy, still valid today, that people are more likely to buy books that contain their own names, the ladies of the church persuaded more than 200 people to select quotes and allow their names to be published along with these quotes in the book.
The Church
Another interesting item in the MCHS archives is a detailed history of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Ludington (United Methodist Church today) compiled and written by Rose Hawley (1889-1991), one of the early leaders of the society.
Mrs. Hawley wrote “…on March 3, 1895 the First Methodist Episcopal Church in Ludington, Michigan, dedicated the original structure of the present imposing building.” The guest speaker for this momentous event was Dr. E.I. Ives of Auburn, New York.
That building is today the southern section of Ludington Area Center for the Arts on the northeast corner of Harrison and Loomis streets.
The northern section of today’s building is the Methodist Community House, as it was known when opened in 1926.
That section contained Gray Hall named in honor of Dr. Ephraim George Gray (1878-1935) and his wife Grace Bell Raymond Gray (1879-1941), Hudson Parlors and “many smaller rooms for Sunday School work and other social activities.”
The Book
The book “Sentiments of Home Folk” was printed for the Methodist women by The Ludington Record-Appeal. That newspaper ran an article on December 4, 1902 promoting the book:
“The ladies of the November division of the First Methodist Episcopal Church are about to place on sale a little booklet of quotations which is at once the most unique and most attractive result of any church aid society effort we have seen for some time.
“The conception is a fine one, a collection of those noble and best sentiments which live in the minds of friends. Considering this the purchase of one of these collections is attribute to the eternal spirit of friendship and to each of our friends there represented.
“The booklet is a work of 50 pages. The printing is done from new faces of ten point Mazarin (type) impressed upon deckle edge Old Stratford book paper, (look at the watermark in the margin) a striking combination of pretty, yet clean cut letters upon snowy white paper.
“These books will be put on sale at the supper, which by the way, is a chicken supper given by the ladies tomorrow night (Friday) at the church.”
The Quotations
The effort to publish “Sentiments of Home Folk” was led by Lodema J. Olney Goodenough (1845-1916). She was able to persuade many members of the Methodist Episcopal Church, the church she and her family attended, and others from throughout the community to select the quotations to be published in the book.
The Methodist church had a close relationship with both the Congregational Church and the Presbyterian Church located less than two blocks north on Harrison Street. The Congregational Church evolved into what is today the Community Church. The Presbyterian Church was located on the east side of Harrison street where the city parking lot is now located.
Members of these three churches, along with others from the Roman Catholic and Jewish faiths, and perhaps even some who could be termed “un-churched” made selections of quotations.
Like the people making the selections, the quotations varied greatly in many attributes. Some were a few words in length, others a few paragraphs. Some were Biblical, others were not. Some were from the works of the poets of that time; Longfellow, Bryant, Lowell, Whittier, Carleton, Browning, Burns, etc. Others were written by such well known authors as Shakespeare, Emerson, Stevenson, Pope, Johnson, Irving, etc.
One thing the quotations did have in common though was the fact they offered a genuine sampling of what was important to the people who lived in Ludington in 1902.