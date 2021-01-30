The opening of the Star Watch Case Company factory in 1906 was transformational for the economy of Ludington and Mason County. For many decades the company grew and prospered providing employment to hundreds of local residents and drawing many management and highly skilled employees to the community. Millions of watch cases were produced here, with assembly of the finished watches generally being completed at other plants; one as close as Manistee and many located in Illinois.
While success for this new Ludington business depended on several factors, one of the key requirements was sufficient demand for the products produced. A contemporary analysis of the market potential for watch cases would certainly have considered men’s fashions of the period.
Pocket Watches
Men of all social classes wore pockets watches. Working class men carried pocket watches made with steel (or a similar metal) cases with minimal decorative flourishes. These were designed to be utilitarian timepieces; you only looked at your watch to ascertain the time. Working men needed to know the time to function properly in the growing industrial workplace.
Wealthier men wore pocket watches as a form of jewelry, often with an elaborate chain connected to the watch draped across the front of their vest. These pocket watches were made with cases containing gold or silver and often with elaborate and intricate designs on the back and rim of the case. These watches were designed for “show” as well as being accurate timepieces. Gentlemen utilized watches, among other items, to display their status.
The designs engraved on the back of these watches were an important part of the fashion statement being made. There were thousands of different designs ranging from simple decoration to elaborate illustrations. The book Fritz Baumgartner: Memoirs of a Watch Case Engraver (published in 2007 by his great-grandson Brian Pittman) contains nearly 2,000 such designs by this single employee.
Pantograph
One of the goals of building the Star Watch Case factory in Ludington was to make production more efficient and therefore the company more profitable. Technological innovations have always been a driver of production efficiency and that certainly was the situation at Star Watch Case Company. One such innovation was the pantograph engraving machine utilized to engrave multiple watches at the same time.
A pantograph, described almost 2,000 years ago by the Greek engineer Hero of Alexandria, is a device that can be used for copying and scaling a picture. An enhanced version of this rather simple device, based on the mathematical properties of parallelograms, was used at the Star Watch Case Company to mass produce batches of up to 32 duplicate watch cases at one time. One of these original watch case engraving pantographs is prominently displayed in the Time Museum at Historic White Pine Village along with numerous watch cases produced in Ludington.
Wrist Watches
Within two decades after Star Watch Case Company opened in Ludington the United States found itself involved in a Great War in Europe that would become known as World War I. The men who fought in this bloody and relentless trench warfare required accurate timepieces to successfully coordinate their efforts.
While pocket watches were generally accurate they proved cumbersome to use in the muddy trenches. Military personnel soon began to utilize wrist watches instead of pocket watches and the demand for such timepieces and the cases utilized to manufacture them grew dramatically. Star Watch Case Company quickly ramped up the production of cases for wrist watches.
When the “Doughboys” returned home, they brought their preference for wrist watches back with them. Soon both men and women were wearing wrist watches and a new product line was being produced in Ludington.
Watches in Space
NASA made multiple trips into outer space beginning in the 1960s. After extensive testing, the Swiss-made Omega Speedmaster wrist watch was selected as the official watch to be worn by astronauts. One of the most important properties of these watches was the ability withstand the pressure and heat variations associated with travel in outer space.
The high quality stainless steel cases used to make the Omega Speedmaster watches were produced by Star Watch Case Company in Ludington. The first watch ever worn on the moon was housed in a watch case produced here in Mason County.
Many watches utilizing Star Watch Cases have become valuable collector’s items, with some like the Omega Speedmaster selling for several thousand dollars.