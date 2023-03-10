The land that would one day become Mason County was at one time covered with tall White Pine trees. But scattered among these vast pine forests were many other trees including sugar maples (acer saccharum species) that played an important part in the lives of local residents for centuries. There are numerous items in the archival collection of Mason County Historical Society related to this significant agricultural and social part of the community.
Early Sugarbushes
The Michigan Maple Syrup Producers Association asserts that “The production of pure maple syrup is the oldest agricultural enterprise in the United States.” The group also notes that “maple syrup is the first farm crop harvested each year.”
At one time sugarbushes, a group of sugar maple trees growing in the same area and used to produce maple syrup or maple sugar, existed in many locations in Mason County. Some were very small and their history has been lost over time. Information regarding many of the larger maple syrup and sugar operations has, however, been preserved in the MCHS collections.
Large sugarbushes were operated in Summit Township located in southern Mason County by the Houk, Kistler and French/Coleman families among many others. The latter two of these operations continue today. MCHS recently added to its archives a recording of a one hour conversation with Dan Kistler discussing his many decades involved in the maple syrup business.
Another interesting bit of history related to maple syrup is the transcription of a radio program broadcast by WKLA radio in March 1958. Albert Spear (1909-2007) representing the Mason County Historical Society interviewed Florence Mary Gwinn Houk, the wife of J. Russell Houk (1922-2017), who along with his brother C. Franklin Houk (1918-2007) operated a large sugarbush on Hawley Road.
After answering many detailed questions about the labor needed for the production of maple syrup the following interchange occurred, offering an interesting side note to the conversation:
Spear: Do they need extra help?
Mrs. Houk: Yes we have several extra men helping us. It takes 4 men just to haul the sap.
Spear: I noticed the men had a few bushels of apples standing by the door of the cook house, is this for visitors?
Mrs. Houk: I’m afraid the men eat most of them, and drink a little hot syrup with it.
In addition two undated manuscripts in the MCHS archives recall memories of the early maple syrup days in Summit Township. Ruby Kistler Jensen (1892-1983) recalled “…the delectable sweetness of the stuff! After a winter of sorghum or molasses for sweets, it was, indeed, a treat when mother made sugar for friends and family.” Frank Kibbey (1861-1941) wrote “…sugar maples and sugar-making was a great help to the old settler, furnishing also a lot of joy for old and young. ‘Sugar-off parties,’ as we called them, were great events and most homes gave a sugar party, where dancing and games were enjoyed.”
The Sugar Shack at Historic White Pine Village
One of the most significant items in the MCHS collection related to maple syrup is the Sugar Shack operated for many years by the Young family on South Scottville Road. Three generations — Marvin D. Young (1868-1939), J. LeRoy Young (1886-1967) and Wendell M. Young (1917-1999) — worked in the family sugarbush.
The Young family donated the wooden sugar shack to MCHS. The small building was moved to Historic White Pine Village, authentic equipment was installed and the exhibit was open to visitors in 2004 to learn about making maple syrup “the old fashioned way.”
Maple Sugar Socials
Probably nothing illustrates the importance of maple syrup and maple sugar to the social life of early Mason County than the many newspaper notices regarding gatherings in the community such as:
Ludington Record — March 30, 1882: “There will be a maple sugar social at the residence of J. N. Foster Friday evening. A ‘sweet’ time is expected and all are invited. The proceeds will go the Ladies’ Aid Society of Baptist church.”
Ludington Daily News — March 24, 1930: Advertisement — “MAPLE SYRUP SOCIAL and MUSICAL PROGRAM at Victory Methodist Church…Price 15c.”
Ludington Daily News — March 24, 1931: “Patrons at Diamond to Present Program -Maple Syrup Social”. The Diamond School program was to include violin and concertina music by Max Garlock and Henry Peterson, Dialogues entitled “Seein’ Maw Off” and “The Naughty Mouse” and a monologue about “The Pessimist” by Willis Cogle.
While the production of and rituals related to maple syrup and maple sugar have evolved over the past centuries, residents here and customers throughout the United States continue to enjoy these natural sweet treats produced in Mason County and perhaps recall those enjoyable maple syrup socials.