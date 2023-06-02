Most of the communities of Mason County were developed in conjunction with the rapidly growing, and for a few men very profitable, lumbering businesses. Many of those communities ceased to exist with the eventual decline of an endeavor dependent on a raw material that was being rapidly consumed. When the forests were gone, lumbermen soon left to seek new sources of raw materials. Villages that once thrived quickly disappeared; the village of Tallman located in eastern Mason County north of what today is Walhalla was an exception to that common occurrence.
The Lumbermen
Several west Michigan lumbermen were involved in building the sawmill and developing the village that would become known as Tallman. Some of these men were or became very well known; others, and the role they played, have nearly been forgotten.
The sawmill at Tallman was operated as Butters, Peters & Co. Horace U. Butters (1833-1905) entered the west Michigan lumber business as an employee of J. & A. Stronach in Manistee. Prior to his involvement in Tallman he leased a sawmill in Free Soil and operated a shingle mill in Ludington. He was also an inventor and would eventually make his home in the Ludington area.
Butters’ partner in the Tallman mill was Richard G. Peters (1832-1927). Peters’ career path was similar to that of Butters. Peters arrived in Michigan in 1850 and by 1858 he worked for Charles Mears (1814-1895). He would later manage the lumber interests of James Ludington (1827-1891) in Mason County before moving to reside and operate his own businesses in Manistee. He ventured into many other businesses with varying degrees of success. Local historian James Cabot described him as “flamboyant and free-wheeling” in a July 7, 2001 article in the Ludington Daily News.
The third partner in the Tallman venture was Walter S. Goff (1858-1886), a nephew of Peters. Goff, a Manistee resident, died very young.
One of the newly platted streets of Tallman still bears his name.
The name of the village was selected to recognize Henry C. Tallman (1843-1905), a Manistee resident who had an ownership interest in a sawmill in Free Soil.
While there is no record of Henry Tallman ever living in the village of Tallman, he was a cousin of Richard G. Peters, a principal owner of the sawmill in that village.
One of the lumbermen who did reside in the village was Marshall F. Butters (1857-1931), son of Horace Butters.
Marshall Butters operated the company store in Tallman before moving to Ludington and building a very successful career as an owner of a sawmill, a salt company, sailing ships and a narrow gauge railroad.
The Sawmill
The History of Mason County published in 1882 by H. R. Page & Co. of Chicago gives this description of the sawmill which began operations in 1880 at Tallman:
“The main mill is 200 feet long, by 50 feet in width, with an engine and boiler room 50x50 feet in size. There is also a shingle mill 50x50 feet in size. The power is supplied by a powerful engine, with six boilers, each of which is twenty-two feet in length and forty-four inches in diameter ... The capacity of the sawmill is about 15,000,000 feet of lumber, and of the shingle mill about 80,000,000 shingles a year.”
In addition to traditional horse-drawn transportation methods, many logs were brought to the mill on a narrow-gauge railroad operated by Butters & Peters.
The mills, company store, boarding house, post office (Marshall Butters was the postmaster) and the rest of the village of Tallman were also served by another rail line, the Flint & Pere Marquette Railroad, which operated a small depot in the village.
The Employees
Butters & Peters Co. employed approximately 150 men at their Tallman operations. Included among this number were: Patrick O’Connor — foreman, J. J. Johnson — head sawyer, Charles H. Ramsay — saw-filer, Frank H. Smith — bookkeeper and J. S. Francis Lloyd — engineer.
As is the case in all “company towns,” the livelihood of people of the village of Tallman depended on the largest employer, the Butters and Peters, Co. That reality struck home in 1885 as described by June Dereske in the Mason County History published by Mason County Historical Society in 1980:
“On August 27, 1885, at 12:15 a.m., a mill hand saw a fire in the center of the mill under the circular saw. The alarm was given but the fire spread too rapidly. The sawmill and one large hotel burned. In one night 150 men were put out of work. The mill was never rebuilt.
“Butters moved his remaining equipment to Buttersville, leaving only the store. Within a few years, the stock was moved to Buttersville too.”
Tallman as a lumber town no longer existed, but the people who called the village home were not ready to abandon it. Tallman found a way to transition from a lumber town to a small agricultural and recreational community. The story of that transition will be the subject of an article to be published in two weeks.