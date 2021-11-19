Mason County Historical Society will move its offices and archival collection to the new Mason County Research Center in downtown Ludington shortly after the first of the New Year.
Preparations for that major logistical challenge have already begun. Many archival items have already been removed from the shelves of the current research library to prepare for transport to the new facility.
One portion of the archives that remains available for limited viewing is the large collection of scrapbooks prepared and donated by numerous individuals since the founding of the society in 1937. One of the scrapbooks, collected by Inger Andersen Parker relating the story of the 1913 graduating class of Mason County Normal School, is the inspiration for this article. Additional information was provided by material written by Terry Luxford.
State Normal Schools
In the 19th century Michigan residents preparing for a career as teachers at the elementary and secondary level received their training in state normal schools. The State of Michigan operated four such institutions; first known as State, Western, Central and Northern Normal Schools would evolve into Eastern Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Central Michigan University and Northern Michigan University, respectively.
In 1925 The State of Michigan was considering the establishment of a fifth state normal school (by that time being referred to as a college). The Ludington Trade Bureau made a valiant, but ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to convince the state to locate that new college in Ludington. Had that college been built in Ludington the area bordered by Tinkham Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, Bryant Road and Gaylord Avenue would have become an almost 80-acre campus. Eventually the State dropped the idea of building a fifth normal college anywhere in Michigan.
Mason County Normal School
Recognizing the need to train additional teachers to serve the ever growing number of students in rural “one-room” schools, the state legislature in 1903 authorized the establishment of county normal schools. Mason County Normal School opened in 1904 and graduated its first class in 1905 to meet this growing local need.
The school was housed at first in the original Third Ward school located in the 200 block of East Foster Street and later for many years in Pere Marquette School. That later grade school, built in 1886, was located on the corner of Fourth and Adams streets in Ludington’s Fourth Ward. Mason County Normal School was situated in the front rooms of the first floor, left and right of the main entrance, with practice teaching rooms located in the basement. In those basement rooms, the prospective teachers being trained offered instruction to first, third and sixth grade students.
Class of 1905
The class photo of the first graduating class of Mason County Normal school depicts 15 young women all with the same high collared blouse and styled hairdo worn by their principal, Effie Deam. Three of these young women had the surname Kistler, a name long associated with Summit Township. Many others, destined to teach in rural schools, were also likely from rural backgrounds themselves.
Class of 1913
The ninth graduating class of Mason County Normal School, whose story is related in the Inger Andersen Parker scrapbook, consisted of 14 young women and one man – William McGregor. The principal and teacher of academic subjects was Lily Robinson. The practice teaching was supervised by critic teacher Amanda Backon Vestling.
The graduation ceremony was held at The Congregational Church in Ludington, The Community Church today. The extensive Parker scrapbook offers many details such as the class colors were maroon and cream and the class flower was The American Beauty Rose.
Starting with the 40th class reunion in 1953, the classmates gather again annually many times. Each of these reunions was recorded in Mrs. Parker’s scrapbook with photos (including dates and names), newspaper clippings and personal recollections; adding so much to the MCHS archival collection
The Legacy
Mason County Normal School operated from 1904 to 1942, graduating more than 500 students to teach in the many rural schools of Mason County. The school eventually closed due to expanded credential requirements from the state, the dramatic reduction in the number of rural schools caused primarily by consolidation and the changes in society brought about by World War II and the evolution of the means of travel in the county.
Some of the teachers who received their initial training at Mason County Normal School would return to college to earn additional certification and would go on to serve the community for many years carrying on the legacy so lovingly described in the Parker scrapbook.