One of the main street corners in the City of Ludington is the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rath Avenue (originally named Charles Street).
As the city evolved during the 20th century the building on the northwest corner of this intersection housed an early auto dealership, a factory and a machine tool manufacturing business.
The 1930 U.S. Census lists Frederick Leslie Harrington (1917-1990), his mother and his four brothers living in Detroit. His father had recently died and 12-year old Fred, and his brothers ranging in age from 18 to 5 years old, were about to begin a journey that would eventually lead to Ludington.
The Harrington brothers were very mechanically inclined and in the 1930s the Harrington Tool Company was formed in Detroit eventually operating out of the family home and later a small shop on Wyoming Avenue. In 1951, Fred moved his business north to the city where he would spend the rest of his life. Three of his brothers also came to Ludington to work for Harrington Tool Company.
Employee records indicate that Fred L. Harrington was assigned time-clock No. 1, while his brothers Gerald Harrington (1924-1987), Kenneth Harrington (1912-1984) and Vincent Harrington (1918-1977) were assigned time-clock Nos. 4, 5 and 2 respectively. Time-clock No. 3 was held by Frederick N. Morgandollar (1923-2010) who worked as a machinist and supervisor until retiring from the company after well more than three decades of service.
The original site of the Harrington Tool Company in Ludington was a small building at 107 N. Rath Avenue, located much closer to the north end of the block than the location generally associated with the company. As the company matured, these quarters grew even more cramped and in October 196,2 Harrington Tool Company expanded into the Jackson-Jordan/Electric Tamper building consequently utilizing nearly the full block.
After moving operations to this expanded floor space, Fred L. Harrington occupied the wood-paneled office on the SE corner of the building previously used by Corwill Jackson (1881-1956). Additional equipment was installed, and Harrington Tool Company now had to deal with a unique feature of the building, an underground river that ran across the property. This challenge was met through the use of a sump pump that was said to have run continuously as had been the case when the building housed the previous owners.
Harrington Tool Company produced a wide range of hardened metal machine tools including step reamers, spot facers, counter bores, hollow mills, face mills, dovetails, step drills, radius cutters, recess tools, core drills and many other specialty items with exotic names familiar only to the tradesmen who made and utilized them.
The company’s customer list included Allis Chalmers Equipment Co., Bendix Industrial Co., Chevrolet Motor Co., John Deere Mfg. Co., Eaton Corporation, Ford Motor Co., Harley Davidson Motors, Honeywell, Inc., International Harvester Co., Kohler Company, Sealed Power Co. and Whirlpool Corp. among many other companies both large and small. Local customers were Jackson Vibrators, Inc., Out-State Tool & Die Co., Carrom Industries, Handy Things Manufacturing, Dow Chemical Co. and Howell Wire Products, Inc.
Fred Thomas Harrington (1948-2015), son of Fred L. Harrington, would serve as president of the company after the death of his father. The company faced growing and intense global competition during the last decades of the 20th century and the first decade of the following century. Industry Week magazine reported in August 2019 that, “In 1965 American machine tool manufacturers had 28% of the world market for machine tools, but today we have 5% of the world market.”
The Ludington Daily News ran an article on July 9, 2009 with the headline “Harrington hurting, but tooling on.” Plant manager Paul Cooper, grandson of founder Fred L. Harrington, indicated the company had lost about 50% of its business during the past year adding the company “currently has 17 to 18 employees.”
In the end, that level of global competition coupled with a significant decline in overall manufacturing in the United States were major factors in the decision to close Harrington Tool Company in 2013. The employees of Harrington Tool Company sought employment elsewhere, the equipment that they had operated was sold and moved out of the building and the next tenant of the building, Hegg’s Furniture, now occupies that historic corner on “old” Charles Street.