The northwest corner of Ludington Avenue and Charles Street (today Rath Avenue) has been associated with many prominent people in the Ludington community. When a young George Stray (1849-1926) came to Ludington around 1870, he managed the Danaher & Melendy Store located near that corner according to the June 21, 1931, edition of the Ludington Daily News. Stray would go on to be a highly successful merchant, banker and politician in Ludington. Stray Street was named in his honor.
Another well-known name associated with that corner was Warren A. Cartier (1866-1934) who had a brick building constructed there circa 1913. That building, major parts of which still stand today, would house the Cartier Auto & Garage Company for much of the decade between 1910 and 1920. Charles Street would be renamed Rath Avenue in 1921 in honor of long-time Cartier business associate William Albert L. Rath (1849-1916).
When the Cartier auto dealership ceased to operate, Warren Cartier sought alternate ways to utilize this new building, continue his practice of investing in the local community and provide employment for his sons. The opportunity to do all these things would arrive in the person of innovative engineer and inventor Corwill Jackson (1881-1956).
In 1922 the financial resources of the Cartier family (including the building on Rath Avenue) would be combined with the ideas and business acumen of Corwill Jackson to form the Electric Tamper and Equipment Company with Corwill Jackson as president and W. Ray Cartier (1888-1936) as general manager.
Starting in 1929 Jackson began the process of buying out the Cartier interests in the company and eventually gained full control. The company frequently referred to locally as simply The Tamper, would operate at the corner of Ludington and Rath Avenues for the next decades.
Corwill Jackson patented several inventions for equipment that would be manufactured by the Electric Tamper and Equipment Company. Many people associate Jackson with railroad maintenance equipment, but one of his early inventions, produced in the Rath Avenue plant, was a tool used in the placement of concrete. U.S. Patent No. 1,947,941 was issued on February 20, 1934 for an “Apparatus for Treating Concrete and Like Plastic Materials.”
In the 1930s and ‘40s, one of the major uses of concrete was in the building of dams in the western United States. A feature article in the June 6, 1940, edition of the Ludington Daily News described the involvement of Jackson’s invention in this effort:
“The Shasta dam in California, which will involve nearly 6,000,000 cubic yards of concrete… is expected to provide for power-vibrated concrete only.
Similarly, the Grand Coulee dam, largest concrete structure ever attempted by man, had every yard of concrete placed by means of the Ludington-made products, as did the famous Norris and Wheeler dams and many others of recent years.”
To accommodate the growing business of the Electric Tamper and Equipment Co. several building modifications were necessary. The original factory occupied a one-story building that ran along Rath Avenue from Ludington Avenue on the south to an alley located at the midpoint of the block. The building north of the alley had been used for various purposes over the decades and eventually became city property.
The city would take a series of actions to support the growth of Jackson’s business. On June 4, 1934, the City of Ludington approved “a request from the Electric Tamper and Equipment Co. for permission to construct a concrete vault underneath their sidewalk…” In October 1940, the City abandoned the alley next to the plant to facilitate an expansion of operations.
On Nov. 2, 1940, the Ludington Daily News reported, “Electric Tamper and Equipment Co. began remodeling work today to reconstruct the office space and enlarge manufacturing capacity of its plant…” On Nov. 12, 1940, the newspaper added the office portion had been partially demolished to make way for the southernmost two story office addition that still exists today. Corwill Jackson occupied the second story office on the southeast corner of the building.
In 1942 the city sold the vacated alley and the building north of the Tamper plant to the company for further expansion. In 1949 Jackson built a new plant on what is today South Jackson Road on the east boundary of Ludington.
That new factory would eventually make way for the next occupant of the building on the corner of Rath and Ludington Avenues. That occupant would be Harrington Tool Co., the subject of an article to be published in two weeks.