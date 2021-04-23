When names were first selected for the streets of what had been the village of Pere Marquette, James Ludington (1827-1891) attached his family name to the main street of the city of Ludington. He named many of the intersecting streets after his family members. One of those streets was named Charles Street for his older brother Charles Henry Ludington (1825-1910). That street was renamed in 1921 to honor William Albert L. Rath (1849-1916) and is today known as Rath Avenue.
The development of the four corners of this intersection illustrates the evolution of Ludington. A review of Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps indicate that in 1883, only a few years after the establishment of the new city, drug stores were located on the northeast and southwest corners. By 1890, Neumann’s Saloon occupied the northeast corner and the Diederich Seeba Saloon and Café Brasserie (French for an informal restaurant) was operating on the southeast corner. At the turn of the century these two saloons continued to operate with the southwest corner now housing a steam laundry. In 1910, saloons occupied three corners with only the northwest corner not featuring such an establishment; only a small wooden building offering ice cream was located on that corner.
Between 1910 and 1915, the mostly empty northwest corner would undergo a major transition. Many members of the Cartier family of Ludington had an interest in the newly developed automobiles of this period. Patriarch Antoine Cartier (1836-1910) owned a Cadillac Touring car, his son Warren E. Cartier (1866-1934) was often chauffer driven in a Stevens Duryea Touring car while Warren’s wife Catherine Dempsey Cartier (1862-1949) would own and drive a 1917 Detroit Electric automobile.
The Cartier family would eventually follow their growing passion for automobiles by forming the Cartier Auto & Garage Company. The 1915 Ludington City directory lists Warren as General Manager, his son W. Ray Cartier (1888-1936) as manager of the mechanical department and another son Morgan Cartier (1890-1976) as sales manager.
They would house this new venture into the automobile business in a building they had constructed on the mostly vacant northwest corner of Charles Street and Ludington Avenue. This building would have a brick veneer, concrete floor, steam heat and a capacity to hold 25 automobiles.
The Cartier family also participated in early auto shows where they showcased their products. Photos from such a show in March 1915 clearly show their enthusiasm for automobiles.
Advertisements for this enterprise assured customers “In this building you will find Battery, Mechanical, Carburetor and Tire Experts.” The ad would also promise “Courteous Treatment and Reasonable Charges” and list the company’s motto “Absolute Satisfaction Guaranteed.”
During the early decades of the 20th century when automobiles were rapidly becoming an integral part of life in our community numerous automobile dealerships were founded in Mason County. Many, probably most, operated only a few years before closing their doors. Unfortunately, even with their passion for automobiles, this was the fate of the Cartier venture also.
But while they had exited the automobile business, they now owned a substantial building on the corner of Charles Street and the family remained committed to building other businesses in the community where they made their home. They soon invested in a business based on the innovative ideas of local entrepreneur Corwill Jackson (1881-1986) that would operate in this building.
The story of the Corwill Jackson business and later The Harrington Tool Company, both of which operated on the corner at Charles Street, will be the subject of an article to be published in two weeks.