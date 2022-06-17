The Village of Custer, like small towns everywhere, has evolved over the decades. This evolution can be driven by many factors, but certainly transportation played a major role in the changing location of the “center” of the village.
For centuries prior to the arrival of European settlers in Mason County, the Native Americans who resided in this area utilized rivers and creeks as a primary means of travel. Villages of varying size and duration of existence were established along these waterways. One of these villages was located near the confluence of the river we know today as the Pere Marquette River with the smaller Black Creek.
The first primitive pre-Custer business district was located here.
When the Flint & Pere Marquette Railroad was extended to Ludington in 1874 the Custer business district quickly moved north centered on the intersection of Main Street and the newly installed railroad tracks.
A railroad depot was built on the south side of the tracks and a wide array of businesses quickly grew around this location.
The Mason County Historical Society archives contain many written recollections from local residents about these stores and their proprietors. While the accounts are somewhat contradictory, they offer a colorful picture of these establishments.
That information is the basis for this article.
(The latest movement of the Custer business district further north to its present location occurred when U.S. 10 was extended through the Village.)
General Stores
The Village of Custer had a few hundred residents but served as a commercial center for a large area of rural Mason County. A series of general stores was operated in the village. The first general store was erected in the village by Charles E. Resseguie (1827-1899) in 1876. This store also housed an early post office. Later general stores were opened by Edwin M. Comstock (1846-1917) and the Brayman family. Anthony C. Hansen operated the One Price Store. For many years, Russian immigrant William Fisher (1861-1933) operated a general store in the village along with his large family; Fisher was married twice and fathered at least nine children.
Shops
The Sept. 13, 1934 edition of the Ludington Daily News contained an article prepared by Mrs. L. P Meade, Custer correspondent for the news. Mrs. Meade lists a wide range of retail shops in the early Custer business district.
These include a shoe shop started by Chester McAllister (1856-1942), a drugstore first operated by Charles Merriman and the first hardware store in the village owned by J. B. Tracy.
In a community that would become widely known for the meat business operated for nearly a century by the Sanders family, the first meat market was owned by Mike Murray.
Manufacturing plants
In that same 1934 article, Mrs. Meade lists a wide range of manufacturing business once located in the new Village of Custer including a sawmill erected by the Wicks brothers in 1878, a cheese box factory run by the Skuyler brothers, a tannery started by Ephraim McAllister (1820-1906) in 1882, a brickyard built by Albert Smith in 1894 and a grist mill built by William Allen the same year.
The largest manufacturing operation in the Village of Custer was commonly called the Brayman Pin Mill, the “pin” meaning wooden clothespin.
The plant was started in 1882 by Harlan Aldrich (1843-1904). After being rebuilt as the result of a fire in 1887, control of the business passed to Marshall Brayman (1845-1922) who operated the business as Custer Mfg. Co.
The Ludington Record reported on April 15, 1895 that the factory was “…turning out 24,000 dozen clothespins per day.”
At an April 1939 meeting of the Mason County Historical Society, held less than two years after the formation of the society, Mrs. Bertha McKenzie reported that the Brayman plant was at one time “the world’s largest pin mill” and had also produced “butter bowls, canthook and peavey handles, potato mashers, barrel hoops, etc.”
Service companies
Like all growing communities The Village of Custer business district that grew around the railroad depot housed several businesses that provided vital services to both residents and visitors. The first and only hotel in the village was built by William E. Metcalf (1848-1919) in 1875. M. J. Morrison operated a Blacksmith shop.
The Bank of Custer was opened by Michael B. Danaher (1855-1940), Warren Cartier (1866-1934), L. H. Duguid (1872-1939) and Charles G. Wing (1846-1920). When that bank ceased to operate the vault, or at least a portion of the vault, was moved to the Thompson Cabinet Building in Ludington. The vault gate is a recent addition to the historical collection of MCHS.
Of course The Village of Custer had a saloon where men — few women would dare enter — could gather and converse about their changing village. The first saloon in Custer was run by Edward Stock (1849-1912).
Today Custer continues to evolve and remains an integral part of eastern Mason County.