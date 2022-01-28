The official name of the organization is The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry. It was known here in Mason County, and throughout the country, simply as The Grange.
The Grange movement has its origins in the political and economic concerns of farmers, but quickly became an integral part of the social life of rural communities.
A search of the word “Grange” in the Mason County Historical Society archival database lists 256 items. Several of these items are articles written by Percy Eugene Morse (1893-1972), a long-time advocate, officer and historian of the Grange movement in Mason County. The Morse articles provide significant information used in what follows.
A Voice for Farmers
Farming has always been a life of hard work, frequently with small reward. Such was the case in Mason County, especially in the later decades of the 19th century. To address these challenges, farmers frequently sought “strength in numbers” through the formation of groups or societies. One of these newly formed organizations was The Grange.
The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was founded in 1867 and quickly grew through the formation of state and local chapters. The first Grange in Mason County was formed in 1871, soon followed by several others throughout the county.
At least 15 Granges were formed in Mason County. At various times, some were with the following designations: Amber, Banner, Fountain, Harmony, Mason, Pere Marquette, Pomona, St. Mary’s Lake (Riverton), Summit and Victory.
The national Grange, with the support of the state and local chapters, advocated for many things deemed vital to the farming community.
These included formation of a U.S. Department of Agriculture, improved highways and roads, rural postal delivery, the Farm Credit Administration, rural electrification and land grant colleges.
National and state conventions of The Grange were held annually.
The June 19, 1931, edition of the Ludington Daily News announced that the Michigan State Convention of The Grange would be held in Ludington. Various sessions of the convention were to be held at Gray Hall (today the northern section of The Ludington Area Center for The Arts) and Oriole Hall (today the northern section of the soon-to-be demolished Foster School.) More than 500 hundred Grangers from throughout the state were expected to attend. One of the highlights of the convention was a fish fry held at Summit Park on Lake Michigan.
Part of Rural Life
There were several farm organizations in the United States and in Mason County in the late 1800s.
One of the significant differences in these organizations was that The Grange welcomed women and children over the age of 14 into full membership.
This membership policy helped The Grange became a major part of the social life in many farming communities. Regular meetings of each local Grange were held in schools, church halls, township halls and sometimes in Grange Halls specifically built for this purpose. Men, women and children attended and participated.
Meetings consisted of rituals, speeches, discussion, games, entertainment and almost always a copious amount of food.
In 1952 Percy Morse recalled, “The Grange picnic of former years was an outstanding event of the year, wherever it was held. Anyone who has ever attended one of these gala events will well remember the good times (and good eats) that were enjoyed by everyone.”
On May 10, 1940, the Ludington Daily News reported on a recent Grange meeting held in Amber Township:
“The following program was given by Amber Juvenile Grange and was received with enthusiastic applause: Song, “God Bless America” by the Juvenile Grange: Pledge to the Flag, by both Granges: recitation, “Our Schoolroom Clock” by Ruth Bates: song “The Lone Tree” Virginia Westin, Donna Carlson, Helen Hubbell: tumbling exercises, Ray and Lee Bates, Eugene Carlson and Charles Hubbell Jr.: Song ”The Bird’s Return,” Marv Lou Conrad and Marilyn Chilberg: song “In an Old Dutch Garden” Virginia Westin, Donna Carlson, Helen Hubbell: drill ‘’The Jolly Hayseeds,” by six boys and six girls of the Grange.”
Granges existed well into the 20th century, and if you were to attend a Grange meeting, especially in Riverton Township, you likely could have danced to a band like the Gustafson Sisters Band, with Patricia playing drums, Barbara on trumpet, Phyllis on saxophone and oldest sister Irma Jean playing the accordion.
Evolution and Decline
Not all rural residents looked upon Granges favorably. A few years ago, a descendant of the early settlers of Summit Township offered this humorous observation, “I think my family never joined because Grangers danced and played cards! Probably drank hooch out behind the Grange hall too!!!” The 1926 obituary of a young farm wife in Victory Township ends with this declaration, “Mrs. Hansen was a member of the Ancient Order of Gleaners. She was not a Granger.”
From the 1870s through the 1970s, local Grange chapters were continually being formed, disbanded and reformed again.
The Mason Grange disbanded in June 1971 ending a nearly century long existence.
The current Local Grange Directory of the Michigan State Grange does not include any chapters in Mason County. The closest local Grange still in operation today is the Oceana Center No. 1047 Grange in Hart.