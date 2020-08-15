One of the great assets of Mason County Historical Society is the dedicated group of volunteers who contribute countless hours to the success of the organization. One of those volunteers was the late Judith Thorp who researched and gathered extensive materials related to Griswolda Resort on Upper Hamlin Lake. Her work was the inspiration for this article.
The Resort
Griswolda was one of the many resorts that lined the shores of Hamlin Lake in the early 20th century. It was located on the western side of that indentation of Hamlin Lake commonly referred to as Indian Pete Bayou.
Many of the visitors to the resort were from the Chicago area and were, prior to the introduction of automobiles, faced with an arduous travel experience. They would commonly leave Chicago via boat and travel across Lake Michigan to Ludington. There they would board the Dummy Train and ride to the Middle Bayou station and transfer once again to a packet boat that would take them to the northern reaches of Hamlin Lake. Some visitors to Griswolda would take a carriage from Ludington, a one and a half hour trip that was also undertaken by wagons that brought supplies to the resort.
Upon their arrival visitors would stop at the resort store that offered supplies for their stay. This store also served as the post office for anyone living in the area whatever their length of residence. Visitors could stay in the small rooms of the Griswolda Inns (there were two, first a small building and later a much larger replacement building) or rent one of the many small cabins that were located on the grounds.
Eventually these resort cabins were sold to summer visitors and became family centered summer homes. A few Ludington residents also bought and/or built cottages in Griswolda. The July 28, 1918 edition of the Ludington Daily News reported that “Mrs. A. E. Cartier spent most of the week at her cottage, Avoca Villa.”
In the early days most visitors to Griswolda took their meals at a spacious dining room, paying $.50 per meal or $9.00 per week in 1914. The dining room was also the location of musical entertainment and church services. Guests could also enjoy a game of tennis on a clay court or rent a boat to sail on the lake.
The Robinette family members were long time resident caretakers at the resort. Ezekiel Wade Robinette (1853-1930), his wife Huldah Anne McDonald (1859-1934), and their sons Orson Lester Robinette (1881-1941) and James Budd Robinette (1883-1945) served in this role for over three decades.
The Owners
What would become Griswolda Resort was originally developed in 1902 by William David Bridge (1852-1931) and his wife Mary Ella Boyer (1858-1933) on land they farmed near Hamlin Lake. The initial plat for what they called Bridges Resort showed a crescent shaped development with two longitudinal streets crossed by five shorter cross streets to allow access to the lake from 97 cottage sites. The street running closest parallel to the lake shore was named for their then 3-year old daughter Grace L. Bridge (1899-1957) and still carries that name today.
In 1903, the resort property was purchased by George Carter Griswold (1869-1961) who changed the name to Griswolda. His obituary published in the June 19, 1961 edition of the Pomona (California) Progress Bulletin describes him as a “scholar, businessman and world traveler” who had “a curiosity about the world that was never satisfied.” Griswold was a graduate of Cornell University and received his doctorate from the University of Halle in Germany. His long career in education was the impetus for a connection between that profession and the resort area that still exists today.
Two Chicago area sisters, Florence Nightingale Jones (1861-1953) and Jessie Louise Jones (1863-1944) bought the resort in 1913. The Jones sisters were also educators receiving their doctorate degrees from the University of Chicago. They never married and lived together all their lives including their summers at Griswolda Resort. During their ownership, additional lots and cottages were sold to a growing permanent population.
In 1928, the Jones sisters sold to Sidney Macum Swope (1881-1942) of Wichita, Kansas. It was Swope’s misfortune to own this resort during the severe economic downturn associated with the Great Depression. To add to his problems the condition of the resort buildings and the number of visitors declined precipitously. He eventually offered the remaining resort property for sale for $78,500.
On May 20, 1938, the Ludington Daily News ran a story with the headline “Griswolda Sold to Local Group.” While the article stated, “Plans have not been announced as to the future development of the resort but extensive improvements will probably be made,” the transition to private ownership of properties in the area continued and the resort eventually ceased to exist.
The Legacy
While Griswolda Resort no longer operates, the memory of this once thriving summer locality has been kept alive in the archives of Mason County Historical Society by the dedicated work of volunteers like Judith Thorp.