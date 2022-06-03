One of the largest and most significant sections of the archives held by Mason County Historical Society is a collection of local newspapers, some dating back to the 1860s. Each of these newspapers, while becoming more fragile with each passing year, provides a record of our community on the date it was published. This article focuses on one of those dates nearly 120 years ago: June 7, 1900.
The Newspaper
The Mason County Record was established in 1867 and is generally credited as the first newspaper in the community. The newspaper was started by George W. Clayton (1842-1922) at the behest of James Ludington (1827-1891) to promote the community that would become the City of Ludington. Sometime after the name of the paper was changed to The Ludington Record, Clayton sold the newspaper to the firm of Hopkins & Darr, who subsequently sold it to Thomas P. McMaster (1845-1899). Charles T. Sawyer (1840-1923), who was operating The Ludington Record as a weekly newspaper published on Thursday afternoons in 1900, purchased the newspaper upon the death of McMaster.
Sawyer’s newspaper, like most newspapers of the time, contained sections indicating the content contained within. Some of those sections were:
Mere Mention
This section, always printed in the middle of the front page, contained short news items about local citizens:
“…mounted police have been introduced in Ludington. The mount is a new Andrea bicycle from Hans Fath’s wheel emporium. It looks well under the sturdy form of Chief of Police Anderson.”
“Sheriff Cole left Monday for Traverse City taking with him Harry Jensen the young man adjudged insane last week.” (By way of clarification, this Sheriff Cole is the great great grandfather of current Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole and the young man is not related to the author of this article.)
Local
The Local section contained slightly longer articles about activities in Mason County:
“Hon. A. E. Cartier is making a general business of brightening up his handsome home. … The elegant home is now a thing of beauty; to the passer by, a joy, decidedly….”
“Our friend, Jacob Meisenheimer, has received from Governor Pingree a commission as a delegate to the Farmers’ National Congress, to be held in Colorado Springs, August 21….”
“Scottville held a meeting Tuesday at which it was resolved to celebrate the Fourth of July in that village and have a hot old time….”
County Correspondence
A signature feature of all Ludington newspapers in 1900 was reports from “township correspondents” throughout the County. In the days before the internet and rural telephones this was one of the primary methods people in those communities used to connect with their neighbors; some of whom lived a few miles “down the road.”
Examples of these reports that day in 1900 include:
“Wesley: Following is a list of the wedding gifts received by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Piper…” Wesley was a small community located at the corner of what we know today as W. Hawley Road and S. Pere Marquette Highway. The list included detailed descriptions of over 30 gifts along with the names of those who had offered these gifts.
“Tallman: Several from our place went to Fountain Saturday evening to attend the big blowout.” Tallman was a small village in northeast Mason County.
“Siddons: The school children in the Diamond district are saving their pennies for the starving children in the famine districts of India…. ” Siddons was a small settlement in Grant Township.
Advertisements
In addition to subscription fees of “$1.00 per Annum Payable in Advance” The Ludington Record accepted advertisements from many merchants in the community including:
Hans P. Fath, Bicycle and General Repair Shop located at 109 W. Ludington Avenue, one of 4 bicycle shops in Ludington. Fath would later sell and maintain some of the earliest autos in Mason County.
O. J. Wilcox, The Old Reliable Hardware Store located on the corner of 2nd Street and S. Washington Avenue in Ludington’s Fourth Ward.
H. Wendel Clothing Store operated by the widow, Mrs. Helen Wendel, at 413 S. James Street in Ludington.
Ashbacker & Grant, The Fashionable Tailors located at 118 W. Ludington Avenue. There were six tailors in Ludington at that time.
Latimer’s Drug Store located at 101 E. Ludington Avenue who advertised “And now we have our soda fountain running full blast.”
Humor
Many newspapers of 1900 did not carry cartoons or comic strips, but the editors of The Ludington Record did include this bit of whimsy:
“Editors have troubles like less distinguished folk. One of these who presides over the destinies of a western newspaper is mourning the loss of two subscribers. One wrote asking how to raise his twins safely, while the other wanted to know how to rid his orchard of grasshoppers. The answers went forward by mail, but by accident he put them in the wrong envelopes so that the man with the twins received this answer ‘Cover them carefully with straw and set fire to it, and the little pests, after jumping in the flames a few minutes will be speedily settled.’ And the man with the grasshoppers was told to ‘give them castor oil and rub their gums with a bone.’”
And that is the record of life in Mason County of 1900.