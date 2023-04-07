In the late 1800s the Flint & Pere Marquette Railway Company was a vital mode of transportation in Mason County for both passengers and freight shipments. The rail line ran across the center of the county, from the Village of Pere Marquette (later renamed Ludington) on the west to the Village of Branch on the east. Maps of the period indicate there were seven stops on this section of rail line. One of those stops was the settlement known as Weldon Creek located south and east of the Custer depot.
A 1971 book by Roy L. Dodge titled “Michigan Ghost Towns” indicates Weldon Creek had a population of 100 in 1877. John J. Gilding (1803-1893) served as the station agent and postmaster in addition to operating a general store. Gilding is buried in the family plot in Custer’s Riverside Cemetery.
The Origin of the Name
Accounts from some early residents indicate that the creek and settlement were named after Washington Weldon (1814-1888) although the Weldon family resided several miles to the west in Summit Township after their arrival in Mason County. Weldon is buried in the family plot in the Summit Township Cemetery.
The Businesses
In 1939 Allen Whitfield Moore (1872-1968), who remembered the community of Weldon Creek from his childhood, wrote an article vividly describing this now abandoned town. His story was published in the Ludington Daily New on April 1, 1939, and republished again on Dec. 18, 2004. Moore, in his nostalgic recollections, listed several individuals and businesses that once located in the Village of Weldon Creek:
• William Wells, a doctor, lived in a “large frame house.”
• The Boswell boarding house where Moore recalled a Billy Allen resided.
• A steam sawmill owned by Gould & Livesley.
• A brickyard operated by a Mr. Ticeron.
• The home of the Methodist minister, the Rev. Mr. Curtis.
• Sleeper’s shingle mill operated by Edward J. Gould (1842-1927). An 1880 U. S. Census listing of sawmills recorded eight adult males and two children employed at the mill.
• A lumber camp operated by Robert Dewar (1846-1930).
The School
In the days before automobiles and school buses (and the roads upon which they traveled) small schools dotted the landscape of Mason County. The community of Weldon Creek was no exception to this common practice.
Allen Moore recalled that the first school was held in a small house and taught by Ellen Theressa Clark (1855-1940). The “new schoolhouse” was opened in 1879 with Kathryn Sterling (1861-1939) serving as the first teacher. A large bell was soon moved from a local lumber camp to the school, welcoming the children of Weldon Creek.
On May 7, 1934 the Ludington Daily News reported that Mary Alice Hemmer (1911-1945) had completed her second year teaching at the school and had “been engaged to teach Weldon Creek School next year.” In 1932 Miss Hemmer reported that 12 pupils were enrolled at the school, while in 1933 the student count had risen to 14.
In 1942 the annual school Christmas program was announced. This is an excerpt from that announcement:
WELDON CREEK — The teacher and pupils of Weldon Creek School will present their Christmas program Wednesday Dec. 23. at 8 o’clock. The public is invited to attend. The program includes:
Welcome: Dickie Ohse
Exercise: “How Do You Do”- Shirley Castenholz, Florine Shoup and Marv Ohse
Song: “Deck the Halls” — School.
Play: “Under the Christmas Tree.” Cast: Florine Shoup, Marv Ohse and Billy Shoup.
Recitation: “The Very Idea”- Eda Mae Ohse.
Exercise: “The Christmas Star” — Shirley Castenholz and Josephine Savickas.
The Weldon Creek School closed in 1949 and the building was converted into a residence. The school bell that rang from the school for 70 years is now located on the Jim Shoup farm a short distance from the school.
Weldon Creek Today
While the buildings of Weldon Creek no longer exist today, the train doesn’t stop there anymore and the school is closed, the people of Weldon Creek remain in the news as illustrated by these more recent articles in the Ludington Daily News:
December 13, 1956: Weldon Creek 4-H Club Names New Officers noting “Robert Ohse was named the outstanding 4-H club boy of Mason County.”
October 3, 1972: A photo was published of “Weldon Creek Hubbard Squash” weighing a total of 252 pounds proudly displayed by Julie Shoup, age 2, and Paul Shoup, age 4.
August 12, 2015: The ribbon for best exhibit at the Western Michigan Fair was awarded to the Weldon Creek 4-H Club.
Weldon Creek lives on through its people and their fond memories of days gone by.