In the early days of Ludington, many buildings in the growing city were referred to by local residents with the name of the person or family who owned the buildings, rather than the street address as is common today. One of those buildings is the Stram building located on the west side of James Street at 210 S. James St.
Anthony William Stram (1822-1893) was born in the Netherlands and lived much of his life in New York state. He never resided in Ludington, but four of his descendants did and they played a significant role in early Ludington. The archives of Mason County Historical Society contain an abundance of information regarding this early prominent local family. Much of what follows is taken from The Stram Story, an outstanding 85-page document detailing the history of the family.
John B. Stram (1852-1909)
Anthony’s son John B. Stram arrived in Ludington in 1874 and went to work at one of the Ward Mills in what is today Ludington’s fourth ward. Eight years later he joined the Life Saving Service, the forerunner of the U.S. Coast Guard. He eventually became the lead seaman at the Ludington Station under Capt. Tufts.
On Jan. 11, 1887, he was named Captain of the Grand Point au Sable Life Saving Station located in what is now Ludington State Park.
A report written in 1888 by Capt. Stram is a vivid description of one of the multiple times the Hamlin dam collapsed:
“One mile south of this station, at the mouth of Sable River, lies a small village called Hamlin. It consists of 35 dwellings, two boarding houses, one store, one sawmill, one shingle mill and one large barn. One mile further up the river from the mouth where it empties into Lake Michigan, a dam was built last winter. …
Last Tuesday that dam gave way and washed 20 dwelling houses and as many outhouses, barns, pigpens and about 1,000,000 feet of pine logs into Lake Michigan. … There was just enough sea running so the logs knocked the houses all to pieces and washed most of the wreckage ashore here in front of the station.”
In 1889, shortly after witnessing and recording the demise of the Village of Hamlin, Capt. Stram left the Life Saving Service and purchased the cross channel ferry in Ludington.
He and his family lived in a home near the ferry dock. They would operate the ferry until 1895 when Capt. Stram would again change careers, purchasing and operating a saloon in what would become known as the Stram Building at 210 S. James St. He also opened a saloon at 524 S. James St. and a livery stable at 508 S. James St.
The Stram Building would also serve as a stop for the stagecoach from Pentwater and their home for many years. They would live the last part of their lives at 203 S. Washington Ave.
John B. Stram was very involved in the community as a member of the volunteer fire department, The Phoenix Hose Co. No. 1.
He was also a member of International Order of Odd Fellows, Masons, Elks and the Sons of King Jacqua.
John Winslow Stram (1901-1994)
John W. Stram, son of John B. Stram, was born in Ludington and attended the University of Michigan.
After returning to Ludington he worked for First National Bank of Ludington and married. His wife, Ethel Helen Van Dyke (1902-1991), was the daughter of Capt. Wallace “Andy” Van Dyke (1871-1936) of the Pere Marquette carferries.
The couple resided at 301 S. Washington Ave. (Captain Van Dyke is depicted today in holograms at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.)
John W. Stram, working with his father-in-law, developed an extensive collection of maritime memorabilia, some of which is in the archival collection of Mason County Historical Society.
John W. and Ethel were active in the local community and when his career led to a move to California in 1942, the Ludington Daily News reported, “Ludington will miss the Stram family who have been prominent in social and club circles.”
William James Stram (1862-1935)
William J. Stram was the son of Anthony W. Stram and the younger brother of John B. Stram. William arrived in Ludington shortly after his brother. A review of Ludington city directories indicates that William and his wife, Susannah “Susie” Spice (1864-1961) at various times lived in the Stram Building at 210 S. James St., and in Hamlin Township while operating a saloon and cigar shop at 524 S. James St. and a bakery at 221 S. James St.
William Stram also brought the first motion pictures to Ludington when he formed the Ludington Electric Theater Co. along with two partners. The April 29, 1908 edition of the Ludington Chronicle reported, “The company will conduct a moving picture show in Arbeiter Hall, which will be remodeled by the German Aid Society to meet the requirements.”
Roy Stram (1890-1980)
Roy Stram was the son of William and Susie Stram. The 1913 Ludington City Directory indicates that he continued the family tradition of operating local businesses when he and his partner J. Carl Seward (1878-1964) owned the Latimer Drug Store on the northeast corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street.
The Stram family, prominent a century ago in Ludington, is remembered today in the ever growing archival collection of Mason County Historical Society.