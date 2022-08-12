In the early days of Ludington, many buildings in the growing city were referred to by local residents with the name of the person or family who owned the buildings, rather than the street address as is common today. One of those buildings is the Stram building located on the west side of James Street at 210 S. James St.

This article, like the others provided every other week by the Mason County Historical Society, is based on materials donated to the archives of the Society. Because the Society is an organization controlled by numerous members of the community since 1937, these materials will not vanish, but will continue to be available to future generations to enjoy these interesting stories. If you would like to help in this community effort, please contact us at 231-843-4808 or rebecca@mchshistory.org.

Trending Food Videos