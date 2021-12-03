The archives of Mason County Historical society contain many items related to the history of our community; newspapers, photographs, documents, scrapbooks, manuscripts, etc. An important and growing part of that collection is books written about Mason County history; many written by Mason County residents.
West Shore Community College Professor of History Mike Nagle is currently completing a significant addition to that collection. His biography of industrialist Eber Brock Ward (1811-1875) includes details of the relationship this wealthy man had with our community through his major land holdings and sawmills. This article and the following article scheduled for publication in two weeks, focuses on two women related to Ward who also had a connection to Mason County.
The Wives
E.B. Ward grew up in poverty and had little formal education, but through hard work, determination, a little luck and perhaps what could be described as a ruthless approach to business became one of the wealthiest men in the Midwest.
Ward married twice. He married Mary Margaret (Polly) McQueen (1816-1870) in 1837. They had seven children that lived to be adults. In 1869 they divorced and Ward married Catherine (Kate) Lyon (1841-1915), a woman 30 years younger than him. Ward and his second wife had two children before Ward’s death in 1875.
At the time of his death Ward owned or controlled numerous companies. The amount of wealth was not fully known, but was believed to be immense. His holdings in Mason County alone included land, sawmills, docks, logs and other property valued at approximately $750,000 – ,pre tjam $20 million today.
The battle lines were quickly drawn around this huge pile of money; with Mary Margaret (Polly) and her children aligned on one side and Catherine (Kate) with her young children on the other. An army of lawyers, bankers, experts and even a psychic waited patiently to offer their services and hopefully to share in this immense wealth themselves.
The Trial of the Century
The skirmish over the Ward estate quickly escalated into a trial, a trial that captured the attention of people throughout the country including Ludington. A letter to the editor of the Cleveland Herald written by a Ward cousin was published on April 22, 1875. He framed the issue with these words, “I have never known an instance where a young girl married an old man that turned out well and this is no exception to the rule… The most valuable property is the Ludington property…”
The New York Times ran this multi-line headline on September 25, 1875, “Capt. E. B. Ward’s Domestic Relations – Divorced from an Old Wife and Married to a Young One in Sixty Days – The First Wife’s Children Treated in Will as Insane – The Will Attacked”
After a lengthy, highly contentious and notorious trial the vast majority of the estate was awarded to 34-year-old Catherine Lyon Ward who instantly became one of the wealthiest woman in the Midwest and the largest land holder in Mason County.
The Mason County Property
Catherine L. Ward, who lived in the Ward mansion in Detroit, visited Ludington to view her sawmills and other holdings. Those sawmills, two of the largest in the Midwest, were located on Pere Marquette Lake at the present sites of Pere Pointe Village and OxyChem.
She quickly made sure that everyone understood who the new owner was. Luman Goodenough in his 1954 memoir, “Lumber, Lath and Shingles” recalled from his early days in Ludington, “Each time I crossed the ‘bayou bridge’ to the fourth ward I was confronted with the large black and red sign bearing the name of Catherine L. Ward, extending full width across the broad front of a warehouse on the dock.”
She also made arrangements for the management of her newly acquired sawmills. She hired her brother Thomas R. Lyon (1854-1909) to manage her businesses in Ludington, insisting however that he always operate as T.R. Lyon, Agent – an agent representing her. She would later hire her brother-in-law Justus S. Stearns (1845-1933) to work for her. Stearns would eventually buy much of her holdings and become a prominent local lumberman in his own right.
Catherine Lyon Ward would marry two more times; first to Alexander Cameron (1827-1893), an Ontario lawyer, and then to John M. Morrow (1839-1918), a merchant.
Most people today are not aware that at one time, back in the 1870s, a 34 year-old woman owned more property than anyone else, man or woman, in Mason County. While the Catherine Lyon Ward story is interesting; the story of her notorious daughter Clara Ward (1873-1916) is even more fascinating. That story is scheduled for publication in two weeks.