The village of Tallman, like nearly all lumber towns in west Michigan, went through major changes in the latter part of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century as the supply of timber declined. The people in this small community in eastern Mason County, however, were determined to survive even after their days as part of the lumber industry ended.
The May 13, 1897 edition of the Ludington Record newspaper contained a story headlined, “TALLMAN: What Wide-awake People are Doing for a Resurrected Town.” That article included the following:
“Six months ago the village of Tallman could not boast of a dozen inhabitants. Today there are nearly 200 people within hearing of the church bell…Between fifty and a hundred people are in regular attendance at Sunday school each Sabbath morning.
The main reason for the sudden awakening of Tallman after its long sleep lies in the fact that certain thrifty husbandmen from the thrifty state of Indiana discovered great future promise in the soil surrounding the town.”
In 1958 former resident Mae Bockstanz (1898-1986) reported, “The soil — never before cultivated — was rich and grew almost anything that was planted. My father bought what was left of the company buildings and some of the land.
Others moved in — the McGhans, the Goodmans, the Coolmans, the Thourns, the Letsons. They planted as they stumped, making stump fences as they went. Rye, wheat, clover, potatoes, beans, cabbages, carrots sprouted and grew. So did the village.”
School
One of the most important buildings in the resilient village of Tallman was the one-room school located on Maggie Street a short distance north of Marshall Street.
Those streets were named in honor of Marshall F. Butters (1857-1931) and his wife Margaret (Maggie) Arnott Butters (1859-1950), members of the Butters family that had built and operated the saw mill that had been the main economic driver in Tallman before it was completely destroyed by fire in 1885.
Early teachers included Gertie Smedberg Connelly (1890-1936) and Teresa Keyhoe. One of the last teachers at the school before it closed in 1956 was Marguerite Smith Sanders (1908-2009).
One of the more than 140,000 items in the archives of Mason County Historical Society is an audio recording of Mrs. Sanders sharing her memories of teaching three years at Tallman School.
She recalls building the wood fire on winter mornings, “doing my own janitor work” and that Christmas programs were a “Biggy” for her and her students. The Ludington Daily News reported on September 21, 1953 that she would have 17 students that school year.
During her last year of teaching at Tallman School Mrs. Sanders earned a salary of $2,115.00. After her retirement years later, she would replay those days teaching in a one-room school by volunteering as a teacher in the one-room school at Historic White Pine Village on special occasions.
General Store
Nearly every lumber town had a company store where sawmill workers and others in the community could buy the goods essential for survival.
The first such store in Tallman was operated by Marshall F. Butters. Nicholas Johann Bockstanz (1854-1940) offered this description of that early store in 1939:
“The front is toward the east with a sliding door and two large windows. In the old days a long counter ran along the north side from one window to the back.
Behind the counter were many shelves loaded with merchandise, groceries, dry goods, clothing, hardware and other provisions…The north lean-to was filled with bailed hay and bags of feed; the south lean-to contained barrels of salt beef and pork, sugar, flour, cornmeal and smoked meat.”
The stock of that store was moved to another Butters store shortly after the 1885 fire that destroyed the Butters & Peters sawmill in Tallman. Later stores were operated in Tallman by Cassius “Cash” McLaughlin (1853-1921) and the husband and wife team of Murray G. Willis (1885-1964) and Grace Bedker Willis (1886-1970).
U. S. Post Office
The primary means of communication for local residents was the U. S. Postal Service. A listing of the postmasters of the Tallman post office (and the initial year of their service) illustrates the transition of the community from a lumber town. Some of those postmasters were: Marshall F. Butters (1880), Stephen Butters (1886), James Danaher (1888), Peter McGhan (1894), Benjamin Coolman, (1905), John Willis (1908), Glenn Willis (1910), Alfred Johnson (1927), Margaret Twining (1937) and Anita Coolman (1953).
The Tallman Post Office was discontinued in October, 1953. The last letter mailed from the Tallman Post office was mailed by postmaster Anita Coolman to herself as a memento.
The school, the church, the Post Office and the general store all closed at nearly the same time. An attempt to reopen the then vacant Tallman Community Church was made in 1975. That effort, known as the Tallman Community Historical Center was dissolved in 1976 due to “lack of members.”
That effort was revived in 1979 when the old church was repurposed as the Tallman Senior Center. That Center still operates today as the social center of the resilient village of Tallman.