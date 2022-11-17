A week ago our community, along with communities throughout the United States, celebrated Veterans Day. That federal holiday recognizes and honors those men and women who have served in our military forces. Until 1954 it was referred to as Armistice Day, so named to commemorate Nov. 11, 1918, the date of the armistice that ended World War I hostilities.
In 1918 that war had dominated public discourse and activities since the U. S. declared war against Germany on April 6, 1917. That was certainly the case in Mason County where newspapers were packed with stories about the battles in Europe and efforts to garner local support for the war.
Liberty Bond Campaigns
In order to finance the massive expense related to fighting this war, the federal government began a series of campaigns to sell government securities, referred to as Liberty Bonds, to the public throughout the country. The proceeds from the sale of these securities would be used to finance the war effort. The buyers would be re-paid at a future date, presumably after the conclusion of the conflict.
In the larger cities, celebrities — movie stars, sports heroes and others — worked with the federal government to sell Liberty Bonds. In rural areas various other “salesmen” and techniques were utilized. One of those alternate methods involved sending government spokesmen, members of the military and captured German war relics to small towns throughout the country.
These people and the equipment that accompanied them traveled via the primary method of transportation of the time — trains.
Trophy Trains
The Fourth Liberty Bond Campaign was held in the fall of 1918. By that time the U.S. military had been involved in the “war to end all wars” for over a year and had collected a significant amount of war material during battles with German forces. These war trophies would be used to draw crowds to hear the sales pitch for Liberty Bonds at small town railroad depots throughout the country.
An excellent article about the trophy trains that traveled across Michigan in 1918 (including a detailed map of the routes of these trains) was written by historian and prolific writer Le Roy G. Barnett. Barnett’s article was published by the Historical Society of Michigan in the summer 2020 edition of The Chronicle magazine. One of the trophy trains visited Reed City in the morning, Ludington at noon and Manistee in the late afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 12, 1918. In Ludington this special train stopped near the grain elevator on the shore of Pere Marquette Lake. The Ludington Daily News reported on the local visit of the trophy train: Thursday, Oct. 10, 1918 — “CAPTURED AIRPLANE AMONG WAR TROPHIES, Greatest Collection of War Exhibits Comes to Ludington on Two Special Trains Saturday, Famous French 75’s, Guns that Stood Before Verdun, Still Splattered With Mud … will be shown for two hours … from 12 to 2 p. m. …near the depot.” Sunday, Oct. 13, 1918 — “GREAT CROWDS HEAR LIBERTY LOAN TALKS, ‘Come Again Boys,’ Ludington Yells to Soldiers and Sailors Who Come on Trophy Train…consisting of a captured German plane, gas tanks, high power guns, machine gun, and a collection of smaller reminders of the war.”
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1918 — “GOAL IS REACHED; MASON MAKES QUOTA, $485,350 Subscribed to Fourth Liberty Loan.”
Triumph
While the residents of Mason County were undoubtedly proud of their success in meeting their assigned goal of the Fourth Liberty Loan, they had no way of knowing for certain in October 1918 that a month later they would be celebrating the final triumph of U.S. and allied forces on the battle fields of Europe. The armistice agreement that ended World War I took effect on the “the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918. The victory celebrations began almost immediately. The Ludington Daily News reported on this historic event:
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1918 — “TWO MLE-PAGEANT, VICTORY DAY PARADE, LUDINGTON’S RECORD, Rejoicing Over Defeat of Kaiser Wilhelm, Citizens March in Organizations to Music of Two Bands and Much Noise, Mardi Gras Crowds Keep Enthusiasm Going Until Hour of Midnight. … The parade was 26 blocks long, the biggest pageant ever seen in Ludington.”
The first division of the parade was headed by a fife and drum corps followed by mothers carrying service flags representing the number of their sons in the service. The second division was headed by local officials including Ludington Mayor Peter Madison. The third division consisted of the members of local fraternal orders trailing the Scottville Boys band. The industrial division included floats and employees from many local companies.
The residents of Mason County who had supported the war effort with their purchases of Liberty Bonds and in some cases who had lost family members in the conflict were very glad it was finally over. They also began a tradition of honoring veterans with Armistice Day, now Veterans Day, celebrations that continues to this day.