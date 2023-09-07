Mason County Research Center houses the extensive archival collection of Mason County Historical Society along with many interesting displays of artifacts related to Mason County history.
One of those displays is an oak framed building directory listing many businesses and organizations that at one time were located in what is now the City Center Building in downtown Ludington. A detailed review of city directories, phone books and other information from the society’s archives indicates the directory lists the tenants of that building in the mid-1930s.
Bank Building
First National Bank of Ludington operated out of a building at 123 W. Ludington Ave. until 1906 when it moved a block east into the first floor of the newly built three-story building on the southeast corner on Ludington Avenue and James Street. That prominent building, originally owned by Justus S. Stearns (1845-1933), has been the home to many significant businesses in Ludington over the years; and it continues to do so today.
According to an article written by Ludington Daily News writer Lenore Williams in 1955, the name of the institution was changed to First National Bank and Trust Co. in 1928. The name was changed again to National Bank of Ludington after the bank holiday of 1934.
Tenants
The list of tenants of the mid-1930s National Bank Building, as it was commonly referred to by local residents at that time, ranges from well-known to the obscure and from long-lasting to very short-lived businesses:
Bailey’s Art Service — The 1935 Ludington City Directory indicates this business was operated by R. E. Bailey and J. A. Seward who offered “Illustrations, Signs, Show Cards and Mimeographing”.
Gray, Dr. E. George — Ephraim George Gray (1878-1935) was born in Ontario Province, Canada. Shortly after graduating from the University of Michigan medical school in 1905 he established his practice in Ludington. The northern multi-story portion of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts building was originally named Gray Hall in honor of Dr. Gray and his wife Grace Belle Raymond Gray (1879-1941), prominent members and donors to the First Methodist Episcopal Church formally located on that site.
Hammond-Rohn Agency — As described by prominent local historian James Cabot in a very informative June 15, 1989 Ludington Daily News article, this insurance agency played a significant role in the 138-year evolution from the Gibson & Dunwell agency of 1885 to the Lenz-Balder Insurance agency today.
Hocking, Wilfred, Lawyer — Wilfrid Hocking (1896-1975) was born in England and graduated from the University of Michigan Law School in 1924. He established his office in the National Bank building shortly thereafter and remained at that location until his retirement in the mid 1960s.
Home Realty Co. — This real estate company was operated by Wilfrid Hocking in conjunction with his law practice for the first few years of his law practice.
It was located in the office that had previously been occupied by the Mason County Land Co.
Ludington Chamber of Commerce — The 1935 Ludington City Directory lists the Ludington Chamber of Commerce office on the 2nd floor of the First National Bank building under the direction of C. Lawrence Lind (1893-1960). The Chamber had been located at 214 E. Ludington Ave. in 1929.
Ostendorf, B. and Rath Estate — Bernard Ostendorf (1886-1953) was the son-in-law of prominent local lumberman William A. L. Rath (1849-1916) and the administrator of the Rath estate. Ostendorf worked for two decades to close the estate; a task complicated by the closure of all banks in Michigan during the Great Depression of the 1930’s and a series of associated legal actions.
Pere Marquette Council, Boy Scouts of America — The Boy Scout council office was frequently moved during the 1920’s and 1930’s.
It is likely that its residency in the National Bank building was brief.
Seeba, Henry, Justice of the Peace — Henry J. Seeba (1872-1944) arrived in Ludington at age 9. He then apprenticed in the saloon business with his father Dietrich Seeba (1849-1915) before opening his own saloon, The Budweiser Café, at 115 S. James Street. When that type of business was outlawed by the prohibition movement, he assumed a rather ironic position with local government; Justice of the Peace.
He was also well known by children in the community as Santa Claus, a character he portrayed for decades in departments stores, schools, churches and numerous other locales.
Vanity Shop, Mrs. F. Clark Schroeder — No information regarding this specialty retail shop or Mrs. Schroeder was located in the MCHS archives.
Wright, Dr. G. L., Dentist — George L. Wright (1907-2004) operated a dental practice in the National Bank Building before moving to offices at the corner of Court and Harrison Streets.
Knights of Pythias Lodge — This long-time organization in Ludington supported charitable, benevolent, fraternal and social activities from its “hall” located on the third floor of the National Bank Building. The name Pythias comes from the ancient Greek story of the friendship between Damon and Pythias.
WKBZ-Ludington Broadcasting Station — WKBZ was the first radio station in Mason County, established in 1926 by Grant Ashbacker (1897-1981). He moved the station to Muskegon in 1934. Ten years later his father Karl L. Ashbacker (1877-1955) would start the second radio station in the County, WKLA, using his own initials as the call letters.
The tenants of the National Bank Building in the mid 1930’s obviously played very important roles in the history of our community.