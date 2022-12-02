The north-south streets of Ludington from Lewis Street on the west to Emily Street on the east were named after relatives of James Ludington (1827-1891). Those original names remain today with one exception; Charles Street (originally named for Charles Ludington (1825-1910), brother of James Ludington) was renamed Rath Avenue in 1921 to recognize William Rath.
William Albert L. Rath (1849-1916) was born in Hamburg, Germany, and arrived in Ludington in 1870. William Rath’s passport application described him as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blues eyes, long nose, large mustache and beard. He married Lucy Rieckhoff (1848-1932), whom he had known in Germany, in Ludington less than a month after his arrival. They made their home at 601 E. Foster St.
Rath became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1885 but remained very proud of his German heritage and customs. In a city that was rapidly becoming opposed to the consumption of alcohol, he continued to drink beer in the centuries-old tradition of his ancestors. When the residents of Mason County passed a local option in 1915 to restrict the sale and consumption of alcohol, Rath filed an unsuccessful legal challenge seeking to overturn the vote.
Early Career
While Rath would become a highly successful businessman and local leader, his early efforts in Ludington reflected the humble economic status of his family and the very basic education he received in German public schools. He was initially employed as a lumber stacker at local saw mills.
This was an occupation that relied more on a strong back than highly developed skills or training. He would later be promoted to the position of lumber inspector.
Rath’s entrepreneurial skills and ability to collaborate with key individuals in the community soon became apparent. He formed a company with his lifelong friend Fred Loppenthien (1846-1923) to apply stucco to the many new buildings being constructed in his new hometown. He and Loppenthien also formed a company to stack lumber on a contract basis for local sawmills.
Rath and Emery Weimer (1856-1911) formed a lumber inspection business during the boom years of lumbering in Mason County.
Probably the most important business associate of Rath, both in terms of local stature and extent of collaboration, was Warren Cartier (1866-1934).
Rath and Cartier were jointly involved in many business ventures up to the time of Rath’s death in 1916.
However, those successful undertakings would occur primarily after Rath faced one of the biggest setbacks of his business career.
Victim of Swindle
In 1890, the lumber business in Mason County was booming and local lumbermen looked for additional businesses into which they could invest.
William Rath did not always choose wisely as described by local historian James Cabot in the Sept. 12, 1998, edition of the Ludington Daily News:
“In 1890 several local investors were drawn into a fraudulent copper mining scheme by an operator named Goldsborough. Although most lost moderate sums in the swindle, William Rath was forced into bankruptcy by his heavy losses. Nevertheless, he was able to repair his fortunes…”
Business Involvement
A truly self-made man, William Rath was an owner, investor, manager and/or stockholder of numerous companies in both Mason and Manistee counties.
In Mason County, as well as his earlier involvement in lumber stacking and lumber inspection businesses, he was also a part owner of many businesses in conjunction with a veritable who’s who of Ludington businessmen of a century ago including:
• Gile Boat & Engine Company with J. S. Stearns, W. L. Mercereau, F. B. Olney, M. B. Danaher, J. H. Davies and L. T. Girdler;
• Ludington State Bank with W. A. Cartier, C. G. Wing, M. B. Danaher, R. P. Bishop, and W. T. Culver;
• Bank of Fountain with C. G. Wing, M. B. Danaher, R. P. Bishop, W. A. Cartier and A. E. Cartier;
• Phoenix Basket Company with J. E. Danaher, G. N. Stray, W. A. Wheatly, C. W. McConnell and A. E. Curtiss;
• United Home Telephone Co. with W. A. Cartier, G. T. Sands, T. Bromley
• The Busy Big Store with A. E. Cartier and H. P. Hansen William Rath also had interests in Manistee businesses.
These included the short-lived Manistee Watch Co. that manufactured watch movements that were shipped to Star Watch Case Co. of Ludington for assembly. Rath owned this company in conjunction with J. Bachner, F. A. Bingham, P. Noud and T. J. Ramsdell.
Another prominent building in Manistee owned by Rath — a building that still exists today — is the Briny Building. He was the sole owner of the hotel from its construction in 1907 until the Brin Inn Company was incorporated in 1914. This new company was led by Rath, F. W. Hawley and August Field.
Part 2 of this article, scheduled for publication in two weeks, will focus on the significant community involvement of William Rath.