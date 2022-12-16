Like nearly all the early lumbering towns of West Michigan that survived after the decline of that early industry, Ludington was “saved” by economic angels; men who aided the transition from lumbering to other economic enterprises. The two men generally recognized as Ludington’s economic angels are Antoine E. Cartier (1836-1910) and Justus S. Stearns (1845-1933). Though not as well known or remembered, William Albert L. Rath (1849-1916) also contributed significantly to the economic evolution of Mason County after the decline of lumbering in the late 19th century.
Community Involvement
In addition to his many business endeavors in Mason and Manistee counties, Rath also served in a wide range of community service positions. He was an active member of the local Board of Trade, the predecessor to the Chamber of Commerce, frequently serving in the position of president.
A History of Northern Michigan and Its People-Volume 2, published in 1912, reports “For ten years he was a member of the board of aldermen of Ludington, and in the spring of 1910 there came a further and well merited mark of popular esteem when he was elected mayor of the city, for a term of one year.” Rath lost his bid for re-election to that position a year later by a single vote, the smallest margin in the history of that office.
William Rath was also very involved in the social life of the community especially as it was related to growing ties between the City of Ludington and the Methodist resort community of Epworth Heights. He was a leader in the development of the Ludington-Epworth Golf Club. He led the effort to raise $15,000 (later increased to $25,000) to build the first club house for the new organization. He offered the second largest contribution of $500 toward this cause; the only larger commitment being $1,000 from Justus Stearns.
This club house built in 1913 was located at the west end of Juanita Avenue overlooking Lake Michigan and the nine-hole Epworth golf course. The first club house was destroyed by fire in 1919 and a second was rebuilt on the same site in 1920.
William Rath and his wife, the former Lucy Rieckhoff (1848-1932), were dedicated members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington, known to many as the German Lutheran Church. In 1881 the members of the church having outgrown their current building decided to build a larger home for their congregation. A history of the church published in the Aug. 15, 1947 edition of the Ludington Daily News indicated the new church was planned to be a brick veneer building with a steeple rising 120 feet into the sky.
The building committee and fund raising effort was headed by William Rath. Those wishing to see the plans and specifications for the new church, to be built at 112 E. Melendy St., were invited to view them at the Rath home located at 601 E. Foster Street. Mr. and Mrs. Rath donated the altar and baptismal font.
Philanthropy
While Rath expressed his generosity through his many donations like those to the Ludington-Epworth Golf Club and his church, perhaps his greatest gift to the community occurred at his death. His last will and testament contains this bequest:
“To the city of Ludington for the Cartier park for the clearing of grounds to make a park system, beautify grounds, for fence and large gates; for picnic grounds, tables and seats for the poor people especially, on Lincoln Lake, $25,000.”
In 1921 the City of Ludington renamed Charles Street as Rath Avenue to recognize this
generosity. It is hardly surprising that the street renamed in honor of this benefactor is the street that runs from Ludington north to Cartier Park.
Tributes
On Sunday Aug. 6, 1916 William Rath attended a meeting of the board of St. John’s Lutheran Church as he had faithfully done for decades. Though not feeling well he walked as was his custom to his home. He died on Thursday, Aug. 11 from heart failure.
While his death certificate describes him as a “capitalist,” he was much more than that to those who knew him.
Tributes from prominent local individuals included:
• M.B. Danaher — “I think he was the most public spirited and generous and energetic man we had in the town.”
• W.A. Cartier — “…a more honestly rugged man, loyal to the community in which he lived and absolutely loyal to his friends, I have never known.”
• H. G. Reek — “…Mr. Rath was one of the best men I ever knew, especially in his dealings with poor people.”
While the flags no longer stand at half-mast over city hall in his honor as they did when William Rath died in 1916, he is still remembered with a magnificent mausoleum at Lakeview Cemetery near the park he helped develop and both a mural and a building located in Ludington on the street that bears his name.