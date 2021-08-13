The City of Scottville will have spots to fill on its planning commission and board of review after the city commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Optimist Hall.
Jerry Cole — who owns Cole’s Antiques Villa along with his wife, City Commissioner Sally Cole — has submitted letters of resignation to the city, seeking to step down from his posts on the planning commission and the board of review. He and Sally are preparing to relocate outside the city limits following the closing of their store and the pending sale of the 120 N. Main St. building where it’s located.
In a pair of letters to City Manager Jim Newkirk, Jerry Cole wrote that he “regretfully needs to submit my resignation” from the two respective positions.
“I have enjoyed supporting this commission since moving to Scottville, and learning so much about the processes that keep a city on track,” he stated. “We have also enjoyed running our business in Scottville, and the support the city has shown us. Best wishes as Scottville moves toward hard-earned success.”
As of Friday afternoon, Sally Cole had not turned in a letter of resignation from her city commission seat, according to Newkirk.
The Coles previously told the Daily News that they were not sure exactly when they’d leave the city, but they know it’s coming. They said their store will be fully under new ownership by mid-September.
At the time, the Coles said their decision to close the store and leave the city was a bittersweet one. The couple hopes to keep one foot in the door of the antiques industry, consulting and appraising for clients once they find a new home and get settled.
POLICE COMPUTER
Also on Monday, the city will consider a request from Police Chief Matt Murphy for a computer, a car mount and some other associated technology for one of the Scottville Police Department vehicles.
The packet for the meeting contains an estimate of $3,319.34 from Pro Comm Inc. The cost includes a touchscreen computer unit, a heavy-duty telescoping pole, a slide-out locking arm adapter, installation, labor and shipping.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled to be held in the Optimist Hall, though that building sustained some damage during the storm on Tuesday, Aug. 10, during which a utility pole broke and was believed to have punctured the building’s roof. The Optimist Hall was cordoned off from public use as officials waiter for Consumers Energy to respond. Eventually, power to the lines connected to the utility pole was cut to prevent a fire.
The city also has $33,834 in bills to approve during Monday’s meeting.