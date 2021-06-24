Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.