Never ask Jill (Treml) Stickney to choose between softball and track, as she could never pick just one. Despite the two sports taking place during the same season, Stickney was graced with a school district that allowed her to do both.
“I got to play my two favorite sports in the same season,” Stickney said. “Coming from a small school, I had the opportunity. I would have never wanted to choose softball or track, that would have been so hard a decision at that age.”
Stickney has held many honors throughout her sports career. She was on Mason County Eastern’s state runner-up softball team in 1977. She was a state champion in the shot put with a new state record her senior year of high school, and she is still the fifth-best in the event in Ferris State University history.
Despite all of her accomplishments though, none of them are the memories that stick out to her. What she remembers best from her time playing sports is the wonderful athletes beside her.
“I was able to be a state champ in shot put, but then I also had the opportunity to watch Maria (Shoup) Holbrook win four state medals all taking first place which is phenomenal,” Stickney said. “Those kinds of memories don’t go away.”
Stickney will be inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Saturday along with fellow softball player Christy Christmas, basketball players Mike Evans and Lyford Young, dog sled racer Alvin “Al” Hardman and wrestler Bob Cameron.
The 18th hall class will be honored at an unveiling ceremony at White Pine Village at noon before the sold-out banquet dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.
The 2022 induction class is the first since the 2019 class to join together at ceremonies hosted by the hall of fame.
The 16th induction class was unable to participate in the ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That class included Robert Ayers, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith, Dave Killips, Adam Johnson and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team that was the MHSAA Class B state runner-up.
The 17th induction class was 1921 Ludington Mariners professional minor league baseball team. The 2021 planned induction marked the 100th anniversary of the team’s Central League championship.
Much of Stickney’s love for sports comes from her family that was heavily involved in Mason County athletics, especially track and field. Her father was a track coach and the athletic director and her brothers were involved in track and field as well. Her family would spend many afternoons at the baseball diamonds or in their backyard where they had a backstop, pole vault and shot put pits and a discus circle.
“We did our chores and worked in the morning and played in the afternoon,” Stickney said. “It was pretty nice. At the time you didn’t think about it because you just took it for granted and it was just what we had the opportunity to do.”
Due to her build, she threw shot and practiced with her father to hone the skill.
“(My dad) worked endlessly with me at home and just developed that skill,” she said. “It was something he worked hard with me on, whether we always agreed with what I was doing or not.”
She also had a love for softball though, which she began playing when she was young. Her family had worked at the baseball diamonds for years, which meant she spent a lot of time there. She would also go on to form a softball team with girls from Ludington, Scottville and Custer.
Title IX was passed when Stickney was young, which is why she was able to begin playing softball at a young age. This was not the only time that Title IX affected her sports career though. After graduating high school, she was offered the first women’s track scholarship at Ferris State University.
“Because of Title IX, they had to do the same for what they were doing for the men’s team,” she said. “I wouldn’t have gotten this scholarship if it hadn’t been for Title IX.”
This scholarship is what helped Stickney pay for college and get her degree. Playing college sports was a great experience for her. She said she particularly liked the weight room.
“In high school we didn’t have a weight room. You worked hard at home and that’s how you developed your muscle,” she said. “But in college you had a program that was making you stronger and quicker.”
Stickney had the opportunity to compete in track and field at both Ferris State University and Grand Valley State University, before she took a break while student teaching. After college she played for the Scottville Scotties with Sharon (Stickney) McCumber and Kristy Stark — who have already been inducted into the hall of fame — Christy Christmas, Cheryl Swinehart and Melinda Eberbach. She is still close friends with these women today.
“It was awesome because we respected the game but we had a lot of fun together,” she said. “The great thing about sports is that you can respect each other when you’re playing with them or against them and still have a great time off the field as individuals who respect the sport and the passion for it.”
Following college, Stickney taught and coached at Mason County Central for 11 years. She said she still sees her former players who are now coaching their own kids to play softball.
“That’s what it’s all about is teaching them to love the sport and share that with others,” Stickney said.
Stickney is surprised, but excited to be inducted into the sports hall of fame. She said she feels there are so many other fine athletes that still need to be inducted, but she is honored to be selected for this year’s class.
“When I think about it, (Christy and I) will be No. 3 and 4 from the Scotties softball team that played together to be in the hall of fame so that is truly amazing,” she said “When I look back…there’s a lot of people I played with that are in the hall of fame for different sports. I was blessed to be around a lot of very, very good athletes.”
She said it will be nice to see all these athletes and the different displays. She is excited to enjoy the day with some of her old friends, such as Christmas and McCumber.
“Mason County has phenomenal athletes,” she said. “We encourage and support our athletes amazingly… Look at what was accomplished in Mason County this year with how our teams did and how individuals did. Without great coaching and support from the community that probably isn’t going to happen.”