The Landsharks Band has played Margaritaville, Disneyworld and various Super Bowl parties, but the band will make its first-ever visit to Ludington on Saturday for Rhythm & Dunes.
The band is excited about greeting the fans at Waterfront Park.
“I have never been to Ludington, but I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Gary Roland, the band’s lead singer, guitarist and booking agent. “I hear (the town) is really nice.”
The band is an experienced Jimmy Buffet tribute act with some firsthand experience with the man himself, having opened for Buffet in the past.
Rhythm & Dunes will not be their first concert since COVID-19 lockdowns; they’ve been playing concerts for a few months now, primarily favoring outdoor, beach-party events.
“We’ve been lucky in the respect that we have events that were rescheduled from the cancellations,” Roland said. “They’re all outside so that made it a lot easier.”
The Landsharks Band is big on crowd participation and interaction. Roland said the crowd itself is a part of the band’s show. Because many people know Jimmy Buffet and Beach Boys songs, Roland said it’s easy to get people to sing along.
He described how the band will do one of Buffet’s crowd-engaging “fins-up” activities, which is when the concertgoers put their hands together and raise them, like fins. Roland said it looks like a shark attack.
The concert will be set up like a giant beach party. Roland said he wants concertgoers to sing and dance as much as they please.
“We’re very interactive and audience-oriented,” he said. “Everything we do is based around the crowd having fun and participating.”
Roland said he and the rest of the band is excited about the concert. They expect to have a fun-filled, energized show. He hopes the crowd will engage with the band and will enjoy the performance.
Though it’s sometimes tough to continuously travel cross country, he said he does it for the excitement that comes from a couple of hours on stage. With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Roland expects people to be happy to get out and enjoy some live music.
“Playing these concerts, you can see how glad people are just to be back out living again,” he said.
The Landsharks Band will play after a pre-show given by the Ludington High School Jazz Ensemble. Rhythm & Dunes will take place at Waterfront Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
The concert is free, but donation boxes will be present in the park to benefit local high-school music programs.
The second and final Rhythm & Dunes concert, taking place on July 31, will feature the Mega ’80s Band.