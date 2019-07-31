There were 25 fewer people working in Mason County in June than there were at the same time last year, and the county’s jobless rate increased by 0.6 percent since May, according to figures released by the Department of Management, Technology and Budget (DMTB).
The county’s workforce, like many other workforces throughout the state, experienced an influx during the month of June.
“Metro and non-metro regions of West and Northwest Michigan recorded seasonal jobless rate increases in June, as residents entered the job market seeking employment,” DMTB economic analyst Gandhi stated in a release. “This was on par with statewide trends over the month.”
That’s a typical increase for the month, according to Gandhi who told the Daily News that more younger people enter labor forces during June than in other months.
“It’s what we call a seasonal increase,” Gandhi said. “You’ll see it with summer jobs and younger folks looking for work, and that changes those totals.”
The labor force growth also contributed to increased jobless rates in Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties compared to May of this year.
As Manistee County’s labor force increased from 10,750 in May to 11,150 in June, unemployment rose from 500 to 600 people. The June figures were also an increase compared to June 2018, when the labor force was at 11,000 and the jobless rate was 5.4 percent.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.