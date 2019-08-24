Jobless rates throughout Michigan increased during the month of July, both on a month-to-month level and compared to July of 2018, and in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties were no exception.
According to statistics released by the Michigan Department of Management, Technology and Budget (DMTB), jobless figures climbed from June to July in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.
The dip in employment during the summer months is a common trend for Michigan markets, according to Nick Gandhi, who analyzes data for the Grand Rapids and Muskegon metropolitan areas, as well as the Northwest lower Michigan region.
Gandhi told the Daily News on Friday that the statistics — though indicating a spike in joblessness — are actually expected when it comes to evaluating employment figures in the summer.
“It’s definitely common … (employment throughout the state) is only one percentage point greater than it was last July,” Gandhi said, indicating that the increase is in keeping with year-to-year trends.
Mason County saw its jobless rate increase from 4.8 percent in June to 5.1 percent in July. Compared to July of 2018, the jobless rate has also increased from 4.7 percent.
There were 50 more jobless people in the county compared to both June and July 2018.
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.