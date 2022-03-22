Like the rest of the state, Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties each saw monthly increases in joblessness from December to January, but unemployment rates were down compared to the same time last year.
According to non-seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), the trend of unemployment rates rising over the month but decreasing over the year was statewide, exhibited in all of Michigan’s 83 counties.
The monthly increases in unemployment rates were “typical,” and in keeping with seasonal job-market fluctuations, according to Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
Mason County, with a January unemployment rate of 6.8%, had the lowest joblessness among its neighboring counties. The county’s rate was up from 5.6% in December, but in comparison to January 2021 joblessness was down from 8.7%.
There were 148 more unemployed people in Mason County in January than there were in December, but there were 244 fewer compared to the same time last year.
The county’s labor force was down compared to December but up compared to last January.
In Manistee County, January’s unemployment rate of 7.6% was up from 6% December, and down from 10.2% in January 2021.
There were 151 more unemployed people in the county in January than there were in December, but 237 fewer than there were a year prior.
Manistee County’s labor force increased slightly over the month, but decreased over the year.
Oceana County had the highest January jobless rate among the four counties with 8.4%, an increase from 6.5% in December.
Over the year, unemployment in the county dropped from 10.3% in January 2021.
In Lake County, the January jobless rate was 8.4%, increasing from 7% in December. In January 2021, Lake County was at 10.3% unemployment.
Both Lake and Oceana counties saw increases in their respective labor forces from month to month and from year to year.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s January unemployment rate of 6.8% ranked 55th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,536 people in the labor force with 11,686 working and 850 jobless.
Manistee County’s January unemployment rate of 7.6% ranked 62nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,532 people in the labor force with 8,812 working and 718 jobless.
Oceana County’s January unemployment rate of 8.6% ranked 72nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,143 people in the labor force with 10,183 working and 960 jobless.
Lake County’s January unemployment rate of 8.4% ranked 69th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,825 people in the labor force with 3,502 working and 323 jobless.
Mackinac County had the highest January unemployment rate in the state at 17%, while Washtenaw County, at 3.3%, had the lowest.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s unemployment rate of 5.1% also reflects an advance over the month and a decline over the year. The state’s unemployment rate rose from 4.2% in December and dropped from 7.1% compared to January 2021.
The number of unemployed people was also up for the month and down for the year.
The state’s labor force, at about 4.79 million people, grew over the month and year.