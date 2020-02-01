Unemployment rates throughout Michigan rose in December 2019, and those trends were reflected locally in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties as well, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budgets (DTMB).
The number of jobless people in Mason County rose from 450 in November to 550 in December, and jobless rate rose from 4.3 percent to 5.1 percent. This marked an over-the-month increase of 0.3 percentage points — the smallest increase in the four-county region.
Manistee County’s also had 100 more unemployed people in December, with jobless figures rising from 450 to 550 from November to December. This marked an increase of 0.8 percent from 4.3 percent in November to 5.1 percent in December.
Lake County’s jumped from 5.3 percent to 6.0 percent, marking a 0.7-percent increase from month to month.
The highest month-to-month increase in the region was seen in Oceana County, according to Nick Gandhi, a data analyst with the DTMB.
“The jobless rate in Oceana County rose 1.6 percentage points in December, the largest of any West Michigan non-metro county,” Gandhi stated in a press release.
Gandhi stated previously that, because of the importance of the hospitality and tourism industries in West Michigan, unemployment rates in the area are expected to continue to rise from month to month throughout the winter, He noted that the labor force will likely increase — and that joblessness will start to drop — in the spring and summer.
Though there were increases in unemployment from month to month, the DTMB reported jobless rates were down in December compared to the same time in 2018. This was seen throughout the region, with Mason County showing a 0.5-percent lower than rate than its 5.6-percent joblessness from December 2018, when there were 750 unemployed people.
