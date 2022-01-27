The number of unemployed people throughout the area increased from November to December, but joblessness decreased in comparison to December 2020.
That’s according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
The data shows that Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties each had higher jobless rates in December than in November, but in all four instances, over-the-year decreases in joblessness were also exhibited.
Mason County’s jobless rate of 5.9% was the lowest among its neighboring counties. Unemployment in the county was up from 5.7% in November, but down compared to December 2020’s 7.9%.
The number of jobless people in the Mason County increased over the month from 751 to 764, but again the decreases in relation to the year before were more substantial.
In December 2020, Mason County had 1,043 unemployed people, leading to an over-the-year drop-off of 279.
Labor force losses continued in Mason County, both from month to month and from year to year. Between November and December, the workforce lost 225 people. The labor force was down 247 people compared to December 2020.
In Manistee County, the jobless rate was 6.3% in December, up from 5.7% the month prior, but like Mason County, there was an over-the-year decrease compared to the county’s 10.3% December 2020 unemployment rate.
There were 52 more unemployed people in Manistee County in December than there were in November.
The labor force decreased over the month and over the year.
Unemployment in Oceana County ticked up from 6.2% to 6.9% in December, but it was down in comparison to 9.1% in December 2020.
The number of unemployed people increased over the month by 67, but decreased over the year by 289.
Similar to Mason and Manistee counties, Oceana County saw labor force losses over the month and over the year.
Lake County had the highest December unemployment among the four counties with 7.7%, marking an increase from November’s 7% but a decrease in comparison to 9.9% in December 2020.
There were 24 more unemployed people in the county from month to month, 121 fewer from year to year.
The workforce in Lake County dropped off from 3,842 people in November to 3,804 in December. Over-the-year losses were also exhibited in the county’s workforce.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s December jobless rate of 5.9% ranked 55th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,912 people in the labor force with 12,148 working and 764 jobless.
Manistee’s December jobless rate of 6.3% ranked 61st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,852 people in the labor force with 9,231 working and 621 jobless.
Oceana County’s December jobless rate of 6.9% ranked 67th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,218 people in the labor force with 10,440 working and 778 jobless.
Lake County’s December jobless rate of 7.7% ranked 76th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,804 people in the labor force with 3,511 working and 293 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest monthly jobless rate with 3%, while Mackinac County had the highest at 13%.
STATEWIDE
The department noted in a statement that December's results were “mixed” throughout the state. There continues to be evidence of recovery in the wake of pandemic-related job cuts, but levels have yet to fully stabilize.
“Regional labor market conditions continued to show evidence of recovery in 2021. However, despite employment advances over the past year, jobless rates still remained above pre-pandemic levels,” Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a release.
According to the department, 59 Michigan counties saw hikes in unemployment rates over the month. Fifteen areas recorded rate decreases, while nine areas had no jobless rate change in December. All 83 counties displayed unemployment rate declines over the year.
The state’s December jobless rate of 4.4% was up from 4.2% in November, and down from 8.3% in December 2020.
There were 4.77 million people in the state’s labor force — up from 4.76 million in November. The number of unemployed people was up from 198,000 people in November to 210,000 people in December, but down compared to 401,000 in December 2020.