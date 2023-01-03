The state’s jobless rate declined in November, but unemployment inched up over the month and over the year in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties,
According to non-seasonally adjusted data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), the three counties were among 37 in the state that saw monthly jobless rate increases in November.
Among the four counties in the area, only Lake County exhibited reductions in joblessness from month to month. All four counties, however, were among 68 that saw unemployment increase in comparison to November 2021.
Jobless rates are not based on receipt of unemployment benefits, according to the DTMB. Rather, the numbers represent individuals who meet certain criteria, including having no reported job earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics; trying to find employment during the month; and being able to accept a job if one is offered. Individuals who meet those criteria are counted regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits.
With a 5.2% jobless rate, Mason County had the lowest November 2022 unemployment among the four counties. November’s rate was an increase from 4.5% in October and from 5% in November 2021.
There were 662 jobless people in Mason County in November — an increase of 74 people since October and a 26-person increase compared to November 2021.
The county’s November labor force had 12,741 people, down from 12,982 in October, but up slightly in comparison to 12,739 people last November.
Manistee County’s November 2022 jobless rate was 5.2%, up from 4.8% in October and from 5% in November of last year.
The county had 46 more unemployed people in November than in October, and 54 more than in November 2021.
The labor force was down from 10,112 people in October, but up compared to 9,577 at the same time last year.
Oceana County’s November jobless rate was 5.8%, up from 5.4% in October and 5.5% in November 2021.
There were 28 more unemployed people in Oceana County in November than there were in October, and 65 more than at the same time last year.
The county’s labor force dropped off from 12,046 people in October to 11,739 in November, but the workforce grew compared to 11,204 people in November 2021.
Lake County once again had the highest unemployment among the four counties, with a 6.4% monthly jobless rate, but it was the only county in the area that exhibited a decrease in joblessness from month to month.
Lake County did see its jobless rate go up over the year, however, rising from 5.8% in November 2021.
There were three fewer jobless people in the county in November than there were in October, but 40 more than there were last November.
The labor force dropped from 4,123 people in October to 4,093 in November, but increased compared to a year prior, when there were 3,819 people in the workforce.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s November 2022 unemployment rate of 5.2% ranked 59th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,741 people in the labor force with 12,079 working and 662 jobless.
Manistee County’s November 2022 unemployment rate of 5.4% ranked 61st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,913 people in the labor force with 9,378 working and 535 jobless.
Oceana County’s November 2022 unemployment rate of 5.8% ranked 65th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,739 in the labor force with 11,062 working and 677 jobless.
Lake County’s November 2022 unemployment rate of 6.4% ranked 70th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 4,093 people in the labor force with 3,830 working and 263 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest November unemployment in the state, with a 2.1% jobless rate.
Mackinac County, at 10.7%, had the highest November jobless rate in the state.
STATEWIDE
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.7% in October and also down from 4% in November 2021.
Michigan had approximately 169,000 jobless people in November — 9,000 fewer than in October and about 22,000 fewer than in November 2021.
There were approximately 4.85 million people in the state’s labor force, which marked an increase over the month and over the year.
Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a press release that the labor markets “moved as expected” during November.