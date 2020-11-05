Voters in Mason and Lake counties elected John Middlebrook to the position of 79th District Court Judge on Tuesday.
Middlebrook received a combined total of 9,821 votes in both counties, while opponent Glenn Jackson III received 7,539 votes.
The 79th District Court seat became available after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill sponsored by 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, to keep the court in place. Originally, the plan by the state’s court system was to close the district court once Judge Peter Wadel retired because of an age restriction. However, the act saved the court, and it opened the seat for Tuesday’s election.
Middlebrook said he and his wife were at the Mason County Courthouse until early Wednesday morning to get the final results.
“Tammy and I were at the courthouse until about 6 a.m., to be honest with you. Tammy and I went out and slept in the car for about 45 minutes. We were just so tired,” Middlebrook said.
The Daily News attempted to reach Jackson for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.
Middlebrook thinks there were a number of reasons for his success, but at the end of the day, it came down to good, old-fashioned knocking on doors and talking with people.
“In going door-to-door, you make a personal connection with people,” he said.
He used the analogy of throwing a pebble in a pond and creating little ripples. He said meeting one person leads to them telling another person, and then several other people have an idea of what you are about.
“I am not sure how many doors I knocked on, but I am sure it was at least 1,000 doors,” Middlebrook said. “If each door you knock on equals two votes, there is your 2,000 votes right there.”
At the end of the day, it’s the personal connections he made that pushed hum over the top, he said.
Middlebrook said he’ll attend an orientation for new judges on Nov. 20. He also said he’ll do what he can to set up the prosecutor’s office for success.
“I am going to wrap things up in the prosecuting attorney’s office and do everything I can to help them in any way that I can. I do not want to leave them in the lurch,” he said. “They have been a great office to work with.”
Middlebrook thought Jackson did a great job in running his campaign and both men have exchanged texts following the results of Tuesday’s election.
“The thing is, we were friends before this started and we will be friends after this,” Middlebrook said.
He also wanted to thank the voters for the support and for believing in him. He said he also wanted to thank them for the input they gave during his door-to-door campaign.