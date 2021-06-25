The red-and-white sign standing above Johnny’s Skate Center in Custer now bears a few short words that are sure to shock the locals who’ve frequented the popular spot for generations: “CLOSED PERM. FOR SALE. SEE YA.”
Johnny’s Skate Center has been a staple of West Michigan entertainment for nearly 73 years, held its final open skate Friday night.
Andy Quillan, owner of the skate center since 2010, said it will be closing “due to several reasons” in a Facebook post. He declined to comment further to the Daily News.
Johnny’s was founded in 1948 by brothers Johnny and Tony Urban. Visiting the skating rink became a Friday night tradition for generations of area teens — and the young-at-heart — under the Johnny’s ownership.
Prominent musicians such as Chubby Checker and Barbara Mandrell once played there. Johnny would arrange to have big acts play within a month of their appearances on “American Bandstand,” he told the Daily News in 2008.
The spot was also a hub for Custer itself.
“Everything in town moved closer to where I am,” Johnny added at the time. “It moved Custer about three or four blocks.”
Ownership passed to Urban’s nephew, Vic, and then to Andy Quillan following Vic’s death in 2009. Johnny died in 2012.
Jody Baunoch, Village of Custer treasurer, said she had at least 30 birthday parties for her three children at the skate center and continued to take her grandchildren to Easter egg hunts there.
“It was a good family place,” Baunoch said.
The skate center’s building also contained another “Johnny’s” enterprise — the separately owned sports bar, which contained the famous bandstand. That, too, closed a couple months ago, and is now for sale.
Baunoch said the loss of both establishments is quite a blow for the community.
“With the restaurant and the Big Room being gone, and now the skating — Johnny’s was the history of Custer,” Baunoch said. “We’re known for Johnny’s. To have it completely gone is going to be sad.”
Those interested in buying the skate center should contact reach out to Quillan through email or via Facebook Messenger, he stated on Facebook. Private events scheduled for July will still be held in the skate center, according to a post on its Facebook page.