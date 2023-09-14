Ludington Third Ward Councilor Les Johnson dropped his appeal of a recall petition on Monday, and 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski signed an order to that effect on Wednesday.
Johnson told the Daily News via email Thursday night the expense of the appeal is what drove his decision.
“After consulting with an attorney I’ve decided to drop the appeal. According to the attorney, the cost to me would be a waste of money. If Mr. Rotta is able to get the required signatures the vote would not take place until May,” Johnson wrote.
In early August, the Mason County Election Commission decided to allow for the gathering of signatures for a petition filed by Ludington resident Tom Rotta. Rotta alleged in his petition that Johnson agreed to keep the city’s tax rates the same instead of being subjected to a rollback because of the Headlee Amendment.
Johnson vowed at the Aug. 14 Ludington City Council meeting that he would appeal the commission’s decision, saying that a recall election would only cost the city more money. That was until consulting an attorney.
Johnson said if an election is called for May, whomever serves would have a short time in office with the term.
“At that point I would only have seven months left before I would be termed out,” Johnson said, citing term limits for Ludington City Council members. “So it’s in my best interest to not go forward with the appeal.”