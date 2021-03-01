James Johnson, affectionately known as “JJ” around the offices of the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald-Journal and White Lake Beacon, died Sunday morning.
Johnson, 74, was a salesperson with the chain of newspapers, and he left an undeniable mark on those around him.
“(We are) very sad about the passing of JJ and for his wife, Pam,” said Publisher Ray McGrew. “JJ was a very giving man. He would do nearly anything to help someone. I, as well as the staff, will miss JJ very much. He was more than a co-worker, he was a friend.”
Johnson, of Pentwater, is survived by his wife Pam and his three children, Brenda, Jason and Brad.
“He was the glue. He was a much-needed injection of enthusiasm and good humor in the building when he arrived,” said Brian Mulherin, the Outdoors editor for the Daily News. “He always wanted to make sure everyone in the building felt important. He worked with his customers that way. I think that extended with any interpersonal relationships he had. He made them feel they were the only concern that he had at that time. A very generous man, always went out of his way to help co-workers.”
Mulherin’s and Johnson’s friendship was more than within the office. Mulherin said it felt like Johnson was another grandfather or uncle to his children, and the Mulherins were welcome to hunt or fish together with Johnson when he had a spot open.
“He enjoyed fishing with his nephews and enjoyed hunting with Al Grassa,” Mulherin said. “Just a super person. He had a gift of gab, as all salespersons do. He’s going to leave a giant hole in the building there and in the community.”
Johnson was a member of the local boat club, and he enjoyed skeet and trap shooting both at the Fin and Feather Club and the Hart Long Rifles Club.
Banks Dishmon, the newspaper chain’s vice president and chief revenue officer, said Johnson was unique.
“You seem to hear this a lot ‘one of a kind,’ but Jim was truly one of a kind. You could always count on Jim to help without being asked. He just knew when an extra set of hands would be appreciated,” Dishmon said. “He was the type of guy that would give you his last dollar, no questions asked. Jim was a salesperson extraordinaire. He could talk about anything with anybody, and he wasn’t making it up as he talked, he knew stuff about so many things in life.
“I, personally, will miss our conversations and his friendship.”
More than a salesman who could talk about anything, he assisted with the newsrooms of the publications by submitting photos for the newspapers or niche publications such as “PTW.”
In fact, Johnson won first place for photography in the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for a photo of a girl in a cherry tree published in the Oceana’s Herald-Journal.
“Jim’s presence in our office was always so warm and welcoming. He had a smile for everyone, a joke and that big, hearty laugh. I enjoyed working with him on PTW magazine, and he was always willing to go on a photo assignment for both that publication and the OHJ,” said Amanda Dodge, the managing editor for the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and the White Lake Beacon. “He had such wonderful stories and was very kind and caring. He is already greatly missed by our staff, and we will treasure our memories of him always.”
A full obituary will be published at a later date.