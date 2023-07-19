The Mason County Election Commission will meet in August to host a clarity hearing for a potential recall in the City of Ludington, and its the fifth such hearing the commission has held this calendar year.
Ludington resident Tom Rotta submitted petition paperwork to recall Third Ward Councilor Les Johnson into the Mason County clerk’s office on Tuesday. Johnson was notified via email Wednesday that the clarity hearing for the petition is scheduled for 9 a.m., Aug. 4, in the Board of Commissioners Room of the Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
Rotta stated in his petition that at the July 10 meeting, “Johnson voted for several ordinances raising taxes on city property owners by about $300,000 (city estimation) yearly. He would say after his votes that if they had not passed the tax increases, citizens would not have garbage pickup, a police department, and a ‘lot of other services.’ Truly, if the increases weren’t passed, the city’s property tax revenue would grow by the inflation rate, plus new construction taxes. No services were slated to be lost.”
The Daily News attempted to reach Johnson for comment Wednesday afternoon and evening but was not able to do so.
Rotta said in an email to the Daily News that he warned Johnson that a recall would be filed if he approved the proposed ordinance changes.
“He voted for all of it, inflicting about $75 of additional tax burden average on all Ludington taxpayers without an explanation of why city hall needed it more than our citizens and their families facing historically high levels of inflation,” Rotta stated. “He offered an explanation after he inflicted this on us all by saying that if they did not pass these tax increases, the city could not offer police services, trash removal, or a lot of other services. Total horse manure, but none of the ten assembled city officials present corrected him.
“They should all be going if they believe that, but Johnson has no business figuring out more than his home budget if he can’t figure out that city services will not go away if the city doesn’t take special action to raise tax rates above Headlee maximums,” Rotta continued. “Time to retire this liability early.”
The hearing is the fifth such hearing since January that the Mason County Election Commission was needed. The commission is composed of Mason County Probate Judge Jeff Nellis, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz.
Two hearings were hosted on recall efforts against Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Gerald Bleau and one hearing was held regarding PM Township Treasurer Karie Bleau. An election was called in both instances after petitioner Tim Iteen was successful in his first attempt against Karie Blue and in a second attempt against Jerry Bleau. Jerry Bleau’s appeal of the commission’s decision in 51st Circuit Court failed.
Last month, Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer faced the first of two recall hearings, with filings coming from former Scottville City Commissioner Eric Thue. His first attempted was denied by the commission, but the second one was approved last week by the commission.
Spencer is still within her 10-day window to appeal the election commission’s decision in 51st Circuit Court. According to online records, nothing has been filed.
Before 2023, the last meeting of the Mason County Election Commission was 2003 when five members of the Free Soil school board were the subject of an effort. That effort was denied by the commission.
A recall election was hosted in the City of Ludington in 1986 when then Ludington Third Ward City Commissioner Carol Cain was the subject of a recall. Those who circulated the petition — German Clark and Kay Mullarkey — successfully won a recall effort to remove Raymond Mayer from office in 1984. He was an at-large member of the city commission.
Cain was ousted from her seat in that June 1986 election, 198 to 100, with 20.7% of the registered Third Ward voters showing up at the polls. A special election was called to fill the remaining term.