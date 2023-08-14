Ludington Third Ward Councilor Les Johnson said he was going to appeal the approval of a recall petition against him during comments of regular meeting of the Ludington City Council Monday evening at the Municipal Building.
“I’m appealing because I did nothing wrong,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, if this goes to the vote of the people, it will cost the taxpayers $18,000.”
On Aug. 4, the Mason County Election Commission decided to allow for the gathering of signatures for a petition filed by Ludington resident Tom Rotta. Rotta alleges in his petition that Johnson agreed to keep the city’s tax rates the same instead of being subjected to a rollback because of the Headlee Amendment.
Johnson said he struggled with the decision to appeal, in part, because he did not want to cost the taxpayers more money.
Councilors Ted May, Kathy Winczewski and Cheri Stibitz also voiced their support of Johnson.
Housing needs assessment
Councilor John Terzano, during the councilor’s comments portion, discussed a housing needs assessment study that was done. The study, yet unreleased to the public, was an overview of the housing issues not only within the City of Ludington but all of Mason County, he said.
He said the biggest needs based on the reading that he did was for apartments of $1,000 or less per month and for homes of $300,000 or more. He also noted that the number of senior households continues to grow.
“When they did the survey,” Terzano said, “out of the 1,049 units, there were four available. Normally, a community has a 94-96 percent occupancy rate.”
He also said there were thousands who drive to Mason County to work each day and nearly two-thirds of them are driving more than 50 miles round-trip each day to do so.
“We’re attracting a lot of people to work, but they’re not staying,” he said.
A public presentation of the housing study is planned for September, Terzano said.
Site plans in, grants sought
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the city has the plans to review for Andy’s and for apartments off of Laura Street. Andy’s, an entertainment venue planned for the intersection of Rath and Ludington avenues, is owned by Dr. Andrew Riemer at the former location of Michael’s. The apartments on Laura Street have been in the works since last year.
Foster also said the developers for the former Foster Elementary School received word that it received a grant, too.
ARPA funds
Foster said that following a committee of the whole meeting last week, he is recommending that the city look at spending its funds from the American Rescue Plan Act on the Lakeshore Food Club ($20,000), outdoor basketball courts ($23,000 on average), the Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center ($32,000), the Love Ludington Repair Fund ($35,000), eliminating invasive species ($10,000) and a community center feasibility study ($5,000). The council could consider approving the items at a meeting in September.