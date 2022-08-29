Two major jobs with the City of Ludington are open.
The city is looking for an interim treasurer to serve what’s left of the former treasurer’s term, as well as a replacement for soon-to-resign Police Chief Tim Kozal.
Applications for the interim treasurer are due by Sept. 8, and applications for police chief are due by Sept. 20.
For either position, send a letter and resume to City Manager Mitch Foster at mfoster@ci.ludington.mi.us. More information about both positions can be found on ludington.mi.us.
Foster said it’s “not very usual at all” to have two key city positions open at the same time, but it wasn’t unexpected that both officials would be transitioning.
A deputy treasurer has taken over the treasurer’s duties for now, and an LPD captain will take over as temporary chief on Kozal’s last day, on Sept. 2, so there are “no gaps in service as of right now,” Foster said.
Treasurer
The city is looking to fill the treasurer seat “ASAP,” City Manager Mitch Foster said.
The previous one, Mary Jo Wittingen, left on Aug. 24 to become Mason County’s chief deputy treasurer.
The interim treasurer would serve the rest of her term until Dec. 31, 2024. The next treasurer will be elected that November.
The treasurer “oversees the collection and management of all monies owed to and held by the city,” according to the job description.
Aspects of the job are specialized and technical, but Foster said the qualifications can be loosened for the right candidate.
“If they don’t have a ton of financial background, that’s fine,” he said. “If they have a willingness to learn and take the job seriously, we’d love to have somebody join the team.”
The salary range for the interim treasurer is $52,000 to $59,800 plus benefits including paid time off, pension and health insurance.
Candidates for interim treasurer must have been a Ludington resident for at least one year prior to their appointment.
Responsibilities include managing staff, helping develop the city budget, collection of taxes and other fees, overseeing investments, balancing accounts, and assisting the Police Pension Board.
Qualifications include “considerable skill” in composing and managing documents, following complex instructions, problem-solving skills and office equipment savvy.
Required credentials include an associate’s degree in finance, business or public administration, and five years of experience in one of those fields. A certification as a municipal finance administrator is “highly desirable.”
However, those requirements are more flexible than they may seem.
“We’re looking for somebody with a financial background that … has a basic understanding of accounts payable, accounts receivable, (and) may have some college education … but we can’t be too particular there,” said City Manager Mitch Foster.
He said the position’s workload is “not super crazy.”
“We’re talking all the accounts payable, the investments, those sorts of things, and police pension, but it’s nothing that cannot be handled by somebody,” he said.
Police chief
The city recently started taking applications for its next police chief, after Kozal announced he’d be taking a similar job in Muskegon.
Kozal’s last day is Sept. 2, after which Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski will temporarily take over as chief.
Applications will be accepted until Sept. 20. A group will be selected for an initial interview in late September, with finalists undergoing a second review mid-October.
A final selection is expected to come in late October.
Applicants will require a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field, though a “combination of education and experience may be considered,” according to the job description.
The job also demands 10 or more years of “progressively more responsible” law enforcement experience, with five years with supervisory duties required.
The position pays between $75,115 and $93,000 and comes with a “comprehensive benefits package.”
The police chief is required to live or relocate to within 20 miles of the city limits.