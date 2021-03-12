The Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education will consider accepting an invitation from the West Michigan Conference to join it at both the high school and middle school levels at Monday’s regular board meeting.
The meeting will be hosted virtually. Individuals wishing to join the meeting via phone can do so by dialing 570-783-1343 and enter the PIN No. 700 932 165#. To enter by video conference use the meeting link meet.google.com/hek-hfri-snp.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the WMC would be arranged by enrollment. Ludington High School would have the highest enrollment in the conference, and LHS would join Whitehall, Fremont, Orchard View, Oakridge, Manistee and Montague in the top-tier of the WMC.
Kennedy said at the middle school, the league would be divisions split on a north/south alignment by geography to help with transportation costs and the time that middle school students spend traveling to games.
If the board of board of education does approve going the WMC that would begin with the 2022-2023 school year if all other invitees — Manistee, Fremont, Orchard View, Hesperia and Holton along with Ludington — agree to join the league.
The board is set to review bids received for the vacant school properties and lot valuations.
Kennedy said the board will review and discuss the remaining bid on the district received for the Lakeview Elementary School building. Kennedy said the district has negotiated a new purchase price from Todd Stowe on the property from $145,000 to $150,000.
The board will also review the valuation of the lots at the elementary school as if the existing building was removed from the site and the necessary excavation work was completed to sell the lots for development.
Kennedy said the district will use this as a target in accepting or rejecting property bids for the Lakeview site.
“If the board rejects the bid, it will be recommended that the district reopen the process of accepting bid proposals through April 9,” Kennedy wrote in the board packet. “This would allow for any additional proposals that would be received to be reviewed with the board committees the week of April 12… and the whole board on April 19 to determine next steps in the event that the remaining bid is rejected by the Board.”
The board will also hear results from the six bids received for the pool mechanical room upgrades.
The board will also consider hiring teacher Keri Hansen for special education.