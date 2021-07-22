The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will be buzzing with activity again tonight as Resurrection: A Journey Tribute will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna said tonight’s show will be the second concert at the Ramsdell this year.
“The Insiders, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, was the first concert in the tribute series and that concert was held on Friday, July 9,” Verna said. “That felt really good after not being able to hold shows for 17 months.”
Verna said the Ramsdell had people show up with smiles on they faces and so much enthusiasm for the arts center being open again and available.
“Everyone was so positive and happy, and we just all kind of shared that great moment together,” he said.
Tonight’s band, Resurrection, is considered to be the gold standard by which all Journey tribute bands are measured, according to a press release.
“I do not think there is any other band, other than Journey of course, that really nails it like Steve Perry and the backup band does,” Verna said. “They sound incredible, they look incredible.
“Some of the tribute bands out there like to play dress up or try to impersonate the band members. At the end of the day if you are going to do a tribute you have to create the sound that the real band creates, and I think these guys really nail it.”
The Ramsdell sold 400 tickets as of Thursday with capacity at 500.
“Journey is such a popular band for so many people,” he said. “In our community, a lot of people who are attending probably attended those concerts in their younger days or listened to the band in their younger days. It will probably be a trip down memory lane for many who are going.”
Verna said that before the pandemic hit in 2020, the Ramsdell released a package for a new series, a tribute band series, that included the Insiders, a Tom Petty Tribute Band; the Rush Tribute Project; and Mercury, the music of Freddie Mercury and Queen.
“Those concerts were supposed to happen in the summer of 2020,” Verna said. “We had to push those back to this year.”
Verna said the Ramsdell has done tribute concerts in the past, and the audiences have seemed to really enjoy them. Ticket sales have gone very well for them in the past.
“The is one of the reasons we wanted to come up with a package deal for those concerts last year,” he said. “Those package deals were selling really well until the pandemic hit.”
When the Ramsdell tried to reschedule the bands last year because of the pandemic, the Rush Tribute Project show needed to be pushed to the fall but the center was able to add Resurrection: A Journey Tribute to the series this year.
The other tribute bands in the series include Mercury: The music of Freddie Mercury and Queen (featuring Terry Barber) which will be Friday, Aug. 20. The last concert of the series will be The Rush Tribute Project on Friday, Nov. 12.
Verna said one of the things the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts tries to do is strive to be as accessible as possible to appeal to all of its audience members no matter age or gender.
“We want to appeal to all interests,” he said.
Verna said it is likely the tribute series will continue in the future but more in lines with the summer season.
“It will not be made up of entire season,” he said. “I think that the summer is a really good time for these types of events.”
We are also very interested in continuing with the traditions of offering other genres of the arts throughout the season.
“It might seem like we have a limited season this year. That is all due to COVID,” he said. “Everything is starting to wrap up again, and by 2022, we should have a larger variety of events to offer on the stage as well as our art exhibits and any other media that we hold here like Festival of Trees.”
Verna said since it is the day of the concert, he would strongly encourage people interested in attending the tribute concert to purchase tickets online at www.ramsdelltheater.org. He also mention the box office will be open at 6:30 p.m. to purchase tickets at the theater.